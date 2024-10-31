2024 Moose Hunt Highlights

CONTACT:

Henry Jones: 603-788-3164

Linda Verville: 603-271-1122

October 31, 2024

Concord, NH – New Hampshire’s 2024 moose hunting season ran from Saturday, October 19 through Sunday, October 27. In advance of this year’s hunt, 33 permits were issued in June through the annual lottery process and one permit each was donated to the Dream Hunt Program and to the Wildlife Heritage Foundation of New Hampshire for a total of 35 either-sex permits. In 2024, hunters harvested 23 moose, 19 bulls and 4 cows, for an overall success rate of 64%. Hunters have experienced an average success rate of 68% over the past 5 years.

“The weather dealt hunters a challenging hand this year,” said Henry Jones, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Moose Project Leader. “Although there were a few cool and calm periods during the season, which are conducive to moose movement, many hunting days were either warm or windy, which reduces moose activity and thus hunter success.”

The heaviest moose weighed 802 pounds dressed and was taken in Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) A2 by James Martin. The largest antler spread was 55.5 inches, taken in WMU A1 by Charles Teravainen. This year more hunters than usual chose to quarter and pack out their moose. This was likely due to the warm temperatures because removing the hide and quartering the moose allows the meat to cool faster than leaving it whole, preserving meat quality.

There was one hunting party that stood out this year. Michael Pryor had been applying to the lottery for 17 years, and when he finally drew a permit, he chose his son, Hunter, as his subpermittee. The pair immediately got to work to take full advantage of this rare opportunity, adopting a do-it-yourself approach to their hunt in all aspects of their experience, from scouting to the hunt itself and eventually meat care. They reviewed maps, regulations, and meat processing in addition to taking five camping trips from July to October to scout. Their preparation was evident when they pulled into the check station with a homemade cooler large enough to accommodate moose quarters. The hunter and his subpermittee, age 13 and the youngest hunter in the 2024 field, harvested an impressive mature bull with a 53.5-inch antler spread and plenty of weight to boot.

The Pryors worked tirelessly from the time Michael received his permit until the moment they put the last package of meat in the freezer, being rewarded with an unforgettable hunt and a high-quality harvest. Although not all moose hunts yield success, each one presents the opportunity for an adventure to remember.

To learn more about moose hunting in New Hampshire visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/hunting-nh/moose-hunting-new-hampshire.