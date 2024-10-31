Doha World Negotiation Day 2024

UNITAR and ADN kindly invite nominations for the “Doha Best Negotiator of the Year” award by 06 November 2024. Please email rabia.maraka@unitar.org with your nominations.

Uniting some of the world’s most renowned contributors to peaceful negotiation and conflict resolution, Doha World Negotiation Day will provide a high-level forum to discuss the role of negotiation in today’s challenging world. Following three highly successful editions, this year's World Negotiation Day will take place in Doha, Qatar, following the Doha Forum 2024. The Doha Forum is a global platform aimed at promoting international dialogue, bringing together policy leaders to discuss the world's most critical challenges, and building innovative and active-driven recommendations. Held annually since 2003 under the banner of 'Diplomacy, Dialogue and Diversity', it has ignited crucial discourse for over twenty years, contributing to the production of cross-border-built solutions. Producing an integral hub of multi-national diplomatic exchange, the Forum sets the tone for celebrating global cooperation in the face of adversity, in the context of negotiation and beyond.

Recognizing effective communication as the key to navigating the intricate terrain of the 21st century, Doha World Negotiation Day celebrates international commitments to securing peaceful settlements of disputes, acknowledging the unwavering efforts of leading experts in the process. "In times of increasing volatility and complexity, World Negotiation Day serves as a beacon for fostering understanding, collaboration, and effective communication. UNITAR remains dedicated to empowering individuals and organizations with the necessary skills to navigate these challenges through dialogue and diplomacy." - Mr Rabih El-Haddad, Director of the Division for Multilateral Diplomacy at UNITAR, World Negotiation Day 2023.

For more information, please click the link below or contact rabia.maraka@unitar.org. The event requires registration and is open to the public for both in-person and online attendance. Please register using the link below.