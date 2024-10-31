H.R. 5012, SHINE for Autumn Act of 2023

H.R. 5012 would authorize several activities of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) related to research on stillbirths. Specifically, the bill would authorize $6 million annually over the 2024-2028 period for HHS to make grants to states to conduct surveillance and collect data on the incidence of and risk factors for stillbirths. The bill would direct HHS to issue guidelines for that data collection. The bill also would authorize $3 million annually over the same period to establish a fellowship program that would provide training in perinatal autopsy pathology; fund research on data collection from fetal autopsies; and address challenges in education, research, and data collection concerning stillbirths. Finally, H.R. 5012 would require HHS to report to the Congress on the fellowship program’s progress and effectiveness.

