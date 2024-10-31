Submit Release
S. 5067, Disaster Survivors Fairness Act of 2024

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2025

2025-2029

2025-2034

Direct Spending (Outlays)

0

0

0

Revenues

0

0

0

Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit

0

0

0

Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays)

5

24

not estimated

Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?

No

Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply?

No

Mandate Effects

Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?

No

Contains intergovernmental mandate?

No

Contains private-sector mandate?

No

The bill would
  • Increase the maximum amount that the Federal Emergency Management Authority (FEMA) can pay state governments for administering the other needs assistance program
  • Expand assistance for mitigation projects for households that receive assistance to repair or replace damaged housing
  • Authorize FEMA to directly repair damaged homes in some cases
  • Authorize state and tribal governments to administer certain benefits under the Individuals and Households Program
  • Require FEMA and the Government Accountability Office to study and report on federal disaster assistance programs
Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from
  • Providing additional assistance to households and to state and tribal governments
  • Requiring federal agencies to conduct studies, produce reports, and make grants
Areas of significant uncertainty include
  • Anticipating the costs of federal assistance in response to disasters
  • Anticipating how many households would qualify for new assistance under the bill and how much assistance they would receive

