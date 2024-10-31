S. 5067, Disaster Survivors Fairness Act of 2024
By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars
2025
2025-2029
2025-2034
Direct Spending (Outlays)
0
0
0
Revenues
0
0
0
Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit
0
0
0
Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays)
5
24
not estimated
Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?
No
Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply?
No
Mandate Effects
Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?
No
Contains intergovernmental mandate?
No
Contains private-sector mandate?
No
The bill would
- Increase the maximum amount that the Federal Emergency Management Authority (FEMA) can pay state governments for administering the other needs assistance program
- Expand assistance for mitigation projects for households that receive assistance to repair or replace damaged housing
- Authorize FEMA to directly repair damaged homes in some cases
- Authorize state and tribal governments to administer certain benefits under the Individuals and Households Program
- Require FEMA and the Government Accountability Office to study and report on federal disaster assistance programs
Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from
- Providing additional assistance to households and to state and tribal governments
- Requiring federal agencies to conduct studies, produce reports, and make grants
Areas of significant uncertainty include
- Anticipating the costs of federal assistance in response to disasters
- Anticipating how many households would qualify for new assistance under the bill and how much assistance they would receive
