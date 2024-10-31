S. 5067, Disaster Survivors Fairness Act of 2024

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2025 2025-2029 2025-2034

Direct Spending (Outlays) 0 0 0

Revenues 0 0 0

Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit 0 0 0

Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays) 5 24 not estimated

Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035? No Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply? No

Mandate Effects

Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035? No Contains intergovernmental mandate? No

Contains private-sector mandate? No

The bill would Increase the maximum amount that the Federal Emergency Management Authority (FEMA) can pay state governments for administering the other needs assistance program

Expand assistance for mitigation projects for households that receive assistance to repair or replace damaged housing

Authorize FEMA to directly repair damaged homes in some cases

Authorize state and tribal governments to administer certain benefits under the Individuals and Households Program

Require FEMA and the Government Accountability Office to study and report on federal disaster assistance programs

Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from Providing additional assistance to households and to state and tribal governments

Requiring federal agencies to conduct studies, produce reports, and make grants