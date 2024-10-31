H.R. 9151, Protecting American Industry and Labor from International Trade Crimes Act of 2024

H.R. 9151 would require the Department of Justice (DOJ) to establish a unit within its criminal division to investigate and prosecute trade-related crimes, including the evasion of sanctions, tariffs, or duties; trade-based money laundering; and smuggling. The bill also would require DOJ to report annually to the Congress on the unit’s activities.

Based on the costs of similar programs and activities, CBO estimates that DOJ would need 10 people, at an average annual cost of $250,000 per person in 2025, and $8 million annually in administrative costs to implement the bill’s requirements. Accounting for anticipated inflation, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 9151 would cost $50 million over the 2025-2029 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.