FEMA Approves $1.2 Million to Spanish Fork, Utah for Flood Recovery

DENVER – FEMA has approved $1.2 million to help the city of Spanish Fork repair its water pipeline and damaged embankments. The funding is part of a major disaster declaration by President Biden issued in response to the Spanish Fork River flooding in 2023.

Flooding from rapid snow melt damaged part of the drinking water pipeline and embankment in four locations, which affecting the community’s drinking water infrastructure. The $1.2 million in FEMA funding will bring the facility to pre-disaster function, and capacity, while making the waterline stronger to prevent future damages. The project is 75% funded by FEMA.

The FEMA Public Assistance program provides funding to governmental agencies and certain private non-profits for eligible disaster response costs. For more information about the Public Assistance program, visit: https://www.fema.gov/assistance/public/program-overview.