JUARA, the Jamu-Inspired Skincare and Wellness Brand, Launches their Triple Tea Antioxidant Essence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JUARA, the skincare and wellness brand inspired by the ancient Indonesian traditions of Jamu, has recently launched their Triple Tea Antioxidant Essence. This release is an updated version of their Tamarind Tea Hydrating Toner, with redesigned packaging and a name that better encapsulates the product's skincare benefits.

The Triple Tea Antioxidant Essence is a silky-smooth gel that is designed to hydrate, soothe, and strengthen the skin's natural protective barrier. Formulated with tamarind seed extract, triple tea extracts, and hyaluronic acid, this skincare product is meant to address skin dryness and dehydration. The essence is unscented to minimize irritation, with a quick-absorbing and hydrating texture that makes it suitable for sensitive skin.

JUARA has selected ingredients that work synergistically to address common skin concerns while also promoting a deeper sense of well-being. Tamarind seed extract enhances skin elasticity and hydration; triple tea extracts—a premium blend of white, green, and black teas—provide a robust antioxidant shield and protect the skin from environmental stressors; and hyaluronic acid at a concentration of 0.2% serves as a deeply hydrating agent.

The Triple Tea Antioxidant Essence represents a harmonious fusion of time-honored traditions and contemporary skincare innovation. JUARA is largely inspired by Jamu, a 2,000-year-old Indonesian wellness tradition that emphasizes the holistic approach to health and beauty. The Triple Tea Antioxidant Essence is one of the brand’s many skincare products specially crafted to embody these principles.

JUARA's dedication to the principles of Jamu extends beyond the formulation of their products. The brand's ethos revolves around the holistic concept of self-care, which encompasses both physical and emotional well-being. The launch of the Triple Tea Antioxidant Essence is a continuation of JUARA's mission to offer products inspired by Jamu wellness practices. By focusing on creating a holistic skincare experience, JUARA encourages self-care and better well-being through moments of reflection and mindfulness.

With this product launch, JUARA highlights the importance of incorporating wellness practices into everyday life. The Triple Tea Antioxidant Essence, the latest release by skincare brand JUARA, is designed to nourish both the skin and the soul. As JUARA continues to grow and evolve, the brand remains committed to delivering products that embody the essence of Indonesian wellness traditions, fostering a deeper connection to nature, oneself, and the community.

JUARA is a wellness and skincare brand inspired by the ancient Indonesian herbal tradition known as Jamu. Founded with the mission to bring holistic beauty and well-being to the modern world, JUARA combines high-quality natural ingredients with centuries-old healing practices. JUARA is committed to to sustainable wellness, offering benefits that go beyond skincare to support overall emotional and physical health.

