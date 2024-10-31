The Respectful Divorce Podcast Discusses Divorce With Respect Week®

Go to https://soundcloud.com/user-213395964/melissa-lenon-divorce-with-respect-week to listen to the latest episode of the Respectful Divorce podcast.

CALIFORNIA , CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new episode of The Respectful Divorce podcast recently dropped featuring a discussion about Divorce With Respect Week2025 and the value of Collaborative Divorce.The Respectful Divorce podcast explores the options for people considering divorce, and provides advice from divorce professionals. The newest episode features host Tim Crouch, and Melissa Lenon, chair of Collaborative Practice California (CPCAL) public education committee, talking about plans for Divorce With Respect Weekcoming up March 3 - 9, 2025.The episode goes in detail on how Divorce With Respect Weekis growing and bringing awareness of Collaborative Divorce through television interviews, newspaper coverage, and city and state proclamations. They also discussed the positive and lasting effects that can come with using Collaborative Divorce.“There's overall a climate or an atmosphere in the United States for wanting to do divorce differently,” said Lenon on The Respectful Divorce podcast. “To have other divorce options available to them besides going head to head in a traditional litigated divorce that is decided by a judge.”During Divorce With Respect Weekcollaborative professionals offer to conduct up to three, thirty minute consultations for free. Anyone interested in talking to a divorce attorney, financial professional or mental health professional can go to www.divorcewithrespectweek.com to find a professional near them.Divorce With Respect Week is intended to educate the public about Collaborative Divorce. Created by CPCAL, Divorce With Respect Weekhas since expanded from California and into a nationwide initiative.Go to https://soundcloud.com/user-213395964/melissa-lenon-divorce-with-respect-week to listen to the latest episode of the Respectful Divorce podcast.This year will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Weekfrom March 3-9, 2025. Collaborative Divorce professionals who are interested or want to join this year's Divorce With Respect Weekcan contact tim@thecrouchgroup.com or visit https://collaborativedivorcecalifornia.com/dwrw/

