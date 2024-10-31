Fall Foliage Report for October 31, 2024

October 31, 2024

Harriet Tubman State Park and Visitor Center. Photo by Casey Bennett.

Eastern Shore foliage has hit its peak for the season.

“We have had a slow start but are now experiencing those vibrant Autumn colors of deep reds, oranges and yellows,” Park Ranger Joanna Trojanowski reports this week.

Oak trees are still showing some color throughout the state, with red oaks bringing some of the most dramatic colors.

Western Maryland is nearing the end of its season, but there are still flourishes of color, and always plenty to see and do.

“While we are past peak, the woods remain wonderful,” forester Aaron Cook reports from Western Maryland this week.

Cook also reminds people that the fallen leaves can also contribute to wildfire season. The Maryland Forest Service and partner agencies contained two wildfires in Washington County this week; fallen leaves and dry conditions have further exacerbated fire conditions. Be sure to check for any localized burn restrictions and follow Maryland’s Firewise recommendations to protect our natural resources and your property.

Western Maryland

Julie Conway, Natural Resources Technician for Maryland Forest Service, Allegany County

While reds seem somewhat lacking, yellows and oranges are still vibrant this week in Allegany County. The colors are especially striking when trees are lit by direct sunlight so the clear, bright skies have been providing excellent opportunities for viewing fall foliage.

Leaves evoke panes of stained glass against a blue sky in Barrelville. Photo by Julie Conway.

Oak trees changing color in a forest in Barrelville. Photo by Julie Conway.

Aaron Cook, Forester for Maryland Forest Service, Washington County

My hands, along with many of my colleagues, have been full as we had two wildfires in Washington County this week. Both are contained but far from over.

Many leaves have fallen since the fire Sunday evening. This creates a potential for reburn as the leaves fall on hot spots and rekindle. Our leaves are mostly down, minus the oaks. But the extremely dry conditions combined with the new fuel (fallen leaves) have exacerbated fire conditions.

Be careful with open flames, don’t burn debris. It’s super dry out there and while we are past peak, the woods remain wonderful.

Washington County has experienced two wildfires in the past week. Photos by Aaron Cook.

Bob Schwartz, Watershed Forester for Maryland Forest Service in Washington and Frederick counties

We are a couple weeks ahead of normal and past our foliage peak in Washington County. While some color remains, it is mostly concentrated in sheltered drainages or areas protected from the recent winds. The current colors are provided by various oak species, with the red oak group being the most dramatic, as well as some hickory, maple, and serviceberry. Several shrubs are now featuring lovely vibrant red to purple foliage colors near the forest floor including maple-leaf viburnum, blackhaw viburnum, and black guckleberry. The brown, yellow, umber, red, and purple are mostly to be appreciated while taking the backroads at this point. However, people and pollinators can still find a few of our native wildflowers, like the aromatic aster, in full bloom. This tough, compact, gorgeous aster has a very long bloom time, stretching from early September into December, when a hard freeze causes the above ground parts to finish their show for the season.

An oddball tree species, occurring in the mountains, that has recently started to add its luster is the cucumber magnolia. This species, and the Magnolia genus in general, evolved before bees, moths, or butterflies and so are pollinated mostly by beetles. Given their lovely flowers, graceful form, and fall color our senses should be thankful for this ancient association in multiple seasons.

With most of the leaves having made their way to the forest floor and rain having not fallen for nearly a month, wildfire danger is elevated. We’ve had several this week in Washington County. While our oak-hickory forests are “frequent fire” ecosystems, historically experiencing low-intensity fire every few years, the amount of fuel now available makes even a controlled burn riskier than usual. Please be cognizant during activities involving fire, when you’re in the woods, and check your counties’ burn restrictions, until we get some measurable rain.

Some color remains in the forest despite the wildfire. Photo by Bob Schwartz.

Armotic aster. Photo by Bob Schwartz.

Cucumber magnolia. Photo by Bob Schwartz.

Kendra Bree, Park Ranger, Fort Frederick State Park, Washington County

Whereas leaves turned yellow early this season, we’re starting to see more reds and oranges now. This week was the last burst of color before the end of the peak.

Maple leaves. Photo by Kendra Bree.

The overlook at Sideling Hill Creek State Park. Photo by Kendra Bree.

Central Maryland

Isabel Layton, Maryland Department of Natural Resources Office of Outdoor Recreation, Carroll County

In Carroll County, the foliage is fading a bit from last week as it moves east. The warmer air adds to the muted golden glow of the hills as the leaves fall from the trees and more and more bare branches are visible. These colors are moved around by the frolicking of geese, squirrels, white-tailed deer who enjoy the wooded areas alongside the hikers, hunters and mountain bikers commonly seen in this area.

Foliage in Carroll County. Photo by Isabel Layton.

Lesley Leader, Park Ranger, Fair Hill Natural Resource Management Area and Bohemia River State Park, Cecil County

Foxcatcher Road at Gramies Run, Cecil County. Photo by Ranger Lesley Leader.

Southern Maryland

Elizabeth Klein, Maryland Department of Natural Resources Office of Communications, Southern Maryland

We have reached peak foliage in Southern Maryland.

Foliage in Southern Maryland. Photo by Elizabeth Klein.

Eastern Maryland

Joanna Trojanowski, Park Ranger at Harriet Tubman State Park and Visitor Center

The 17 acres of land that comprise Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park is finally catching up with the rest of the state regarding fall foliage. We have had a slow start but are now experiencing those vibrant autumn colors of deep reds, oranges and yellows.

Sweet gum. Photo by Casey Bennett.

Harriet Tubman State Park and Visitor Center. Photo by Casey Bennett.

Recreational Spotlight

Sultana Downrigging Festival, Chestertown – November 1-3

What do you get when you combine the largest annual gathering of Tall Ships in North America, a top-notch Bluegrass festival, and one of the coolest small towns in America? The Sultana Education Foundation’s Downrigging Weekend. Featuring three days of music, sailing, ship tours, lectures, exhibits, and family activities, there is no festival like it anywhere. And the best part . . . all proceeds from festival benefit the Foundation’s environmental literacy programs and the other educational

Celestial Report

Anthony Burrows, Maryland Department of Natural Resources Office of Communications

There will be no Halloween Comet :-( Comet C/2024 S1 (ATLAS) got a little too close to the sun, 850,000 miles, and was completely vaporized.

On November 1 we’ll have a new moon, which will set the stage for the peak of the Taurids meteor shower November 4-5. It could produce 5-10 meteors per hour. Look towards the constellation Taurus in the southwestern sky. Ideal time will be just after midnight.

Also on November 4 you can see the conjunction of the Moon and Venus. They’ll be low in the sky. It will be a sight. Look towards the western horizon shortly after sunset.