DNREC Reopens Castle Trail Along C&D Canal Following Repairs to Storm-Damaged Section

The Michael R. Castle Trail along the C&D Canal has reopened after repairs were made by the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife to a storm-damaged section of the trail. /DNREC photo

Impacted Area Near South Lums Parking Area Now Open

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today that the Michael R. Castle Trail along the C&D Canal has been reopened at the South Lums Parking Area following repairs to a section of the trail.

In April, several storm events caused significant damage to the trail as it follows the canal in that area – with heavy erosion resulting in the collapse of a portion of the trail surface. The damage forced closure of the trail just below the South Lums Parking Area out of safety concern for trail users.

Partnering with the Delaware Department of Transportation and the US Army Corps of Engineers, the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife secured funds and made the necessary repairs, with the work completed earlier this month. The entire trail is now open and accessible for pedestrian, bicycle, and equestrian use.

For more information about the Castle Trail, call the DNREC Wildlife Section, 302-739-9912.

