The Presidential General Election will be the Focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery” Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America

MARYLAND, October 31 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, October 31, 2024

Free English learning resources offered by Montgomery County Public Libraries will also be discussed

The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Dr. Gilberto Zelaya, community engagement and public information officer at the Montgomery County Board of Elections, and Febe Huezo, outreach services specialist at the Montgomery County Public Libraries (MCPL). The show will air on Friday, Nov. 1 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

The radio program will start by discussing the General Election taking place on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Dr. Zelaya, a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Board of Elections, will share information about polling place hours and emphasize the importance of having a voting plan. If you are not registered to vote, all eligible Maryland residents can register at polling places during early voting and on Election Day. For those who are already registered in Maryland, you can verify your voter registration by visiting the Voter Lookup page at maryland.gov or by texting CHECK to 77788. Dr. Zelaya will provide all the details.

The radio show will conclude with information about the free English learning resources offered by Montgomery County Public Libraries (MCPL). MCPL invites the community to join upcoming Spanish language workshops at the Long Branch Public Library, scheduled for Nov. 12 and Dec. 17, both from 6 to 7:30 p.m. MCPL provides English learning resources for all levels, including grammar workbooks, online courses, conversation clubs at various branches, online tutoring for ESOL students, and much more. Please note that registration for the workshops is required.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.