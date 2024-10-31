Draft Resolution to Approve the 2024-2028 Growth and Infrastructure Policy Available on Council’s Website

MARYLAND, October 31 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, October 31, 2024

The Montgomery Council is expected to vote on a resolution to approve the 2024-2028 Growth and Infrastructure Policy on Nov. 12, 2024. A draft of the resolution is now available for public review in advance of the expected vote.

The 2024-2028 Growth and Infrastructure Policy is the set of guidelines adopted by the County for administering the Adequate Public Facilities Ordinance. The purpose of the policy is to ensure that the County’s public infrastructure is adequate to meet the demands of new development. The Growth and Infrastructure Policy is updated every four years to reflect the latest growth patterns and trends in the County.

The Montgomery County Code requires the Planning Board to approve and send to the Council a recommended Growth and Infrastructure Policy by Aug. 1. The Planning Board submitted their recommended draft policy on Aug. 1, 2024. The Planning Board often recommends other legislative changes concurrent with its recommended changes to the Growth and Infrastructure Policy. Bill 16-24, which was introduced to the Council on Sept. 10, is the Planning Board’s recommended changes to the impact tax law.