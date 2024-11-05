Experto AI Unveils LAIA Moranda: Legal AI Designed for Lawyers by Lawyers to Bridge the Justice Gap & Untapped Market

Nawar Kamel, CEO of Experto AI Inc

–Experto AI Inc proudly announces the launch of LAIA Moranda, an innovative AI-powered tool designed from the ground up by lawyers, for lawyers

I can see public-private partnerships in the future completely revolutionizing the justice system through tools like LAIA, in the same way the internet changed everything forever” — Nawar Kamel

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Experto AI Inc. , a pioneer in artificial intelligence solutions for the legal profession, proudly announces the launch of LAIA Moranda , an innovative AI-powered tool designed from the ground up by lawyers, for lawyers.LAIA (Legal AI Assistant) is Experto AI’s legal AI core which is the engine behind the various Experto AI legal products, including LAIA Moranda.LAIA Moranda is set to transform the way legal professionals create, analyze, and refine legal memos. Built with advanced AI technology designed for the needs of law, LAIA Moranda empowers lawyers—especially young practitioners—to produce high-quality legal memos faster and with enhanced precision, drastically boosting internal efficiency and maximizing client satisfaction. Experto AI's motto is "Preserving human expertise for where it is indispensable" which is the goal of LAIA Moranda.Nawar Kamel, CEO of Experto AI Inc. and a lawyer himself, expressed his excitement regarding the launch, saying:"Our development process and design has always focused on the unified vision of the empowered lawyer; One who is able to bridge the justice gap and service the greatest number of clients with accurate, fast, and reliable results using AI. I see LAIA Moranda is a significant step towards achieving that goal.”Kamel highlighted the broader impact of LAIA Moranda on the legal industry:"The real value is the latent legal market. Studies have indicated it's estimated that over 80% of the civil legal needs of low-income Americans are not addressed. This represents billions of dollars in potential revenue for legal service providers, as well as a fundamental gap in justice. Everyday legal issues related to housing, family law, employment, and consumer matters remain unaddressed. With tools like LAIA Moranda, we can empower legal professionals—especially young lawyers—to tap into this enormous market. A true win/win for everyone. I can see public-private partnerships in the future completely revolutionizing the justice system through tools like LAIA, in the same way the internet changed everything forever."Request access to the exclusive BETA version of LAIA Moranda available now at https://www.expertolink.com/services/laia-legal-products/ About Experto AI Inc.Experto AI Inc. is a pioneering technology company specializing in artificial intelligence solutions for various industries. With a focus on delivering innovative, user-centric products, Experto AI's mission is to empower professionals with AI tools that enhance productivity and drive business growth. The company is headquartered in Delaware, USA, with a growing presence in the U.S. and international markets.For more information, please contact:Experto AI Inc.Email: media@expertolink.comWebsite: www.expertolink.com

