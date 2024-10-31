Inside NYS Aging: Issue 33 (November 2024) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe. Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 33 (November 2024)

Governor Hochul: Nearly 1 Million New Yorkers Enrolled in Medicare Savings Program (MSP)

HIICAP and aging services partners help drive key enrollment milestone, which was announced at start of Medicare open enrollment period



In October, Governor Kathy Hochul



The



The MSP helps Medicare beneficiaries living on limited incomes by paying their Medicare Part B premiums and automatically enrolling them in the federal government’s Extra Help program, which helps with prescription drug costs.



Governor Hochul said, “Our work to expand the Medicare Savings Program is helping ease the burden of healthcare costs for nearly one million New Yorkers and putting thousands of dollars back in their pockets. I encourage older adults in New York to use the Medicare open enrollment period to find out if they are eligible for the program and to learn if other Medicare coverage options can provide additional cost savings.”



Read the full press release here.



See CBS News coverage here.

In October, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that nearly one million New Yorkers are now enrolled in the state-administered Medicare Savings Program (MSP) , which can help eligible older adults save an estimated average of $7,400 per year in health care costs.The announcement also includes breakdowns on MSP enrollments for every region of the state, providing key data on the progress of aging services providers and partners in providing information and assistance to beneficiaries, particularly through the Health Insurance Information, Counseling and Assistance Program (HIICAP).The MSP helps Medicare beneficiaries living on limited incomes by paying their Medicare Part B premiums and automatically enrolling them in the federal government’s Extra Help program, which helps with prescription drug costs.Governor Hochul said, “Our work to expand the Medicare Savings Program is helping ease the burden of healthcare costs for nearly one million New Yorkers and putting thousands of dollars back in their pockets. I encourage older adults in New York to use the Medicare open enrollment period to find out if they are eligible for the program and to learn if other Medicare coverage options can provide additional cost savings.”

LIVE with Greg on MSP and Open Enrollment



During a special edition of LIVE with Greg, NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen talked with Heather Leddick, coordinator of HIICAP in New York, and Medicare Rights Center President Fred Riccardi. They discussed upcoming Medicare open enrollment, changes to support beneficiaries in 2025, and the Medicare Savings Program (MSP). During a special edition of LIVE with Greg, NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen talked with Heather Leddick, coordinator of HIICAP in New York, and Medicare Rights Center President Fred Riccardi. They discussed upcoming Medicare open enrollment, changes to support beneficiaries in 2025, and the Medicare Savings Program (MSP). Catch an encore of the program on YouTube here