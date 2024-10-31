Registration is Now Open for USDA’s 101st Agricultural Outlook Forum

WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2024 - The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced today that registration is now open for the 101st Agricultural Outlook Forum. The event, titled “Meeting Tomorrow’s Challenges, Today,” will be held at the Crystal City Gateway Marriott on February 27-28, 2025. Additionally, all Forum sessions will be livestreamed on a virtual platform.

The Forum program will feature a presentation on the 2025 outlook for the U.S. agricultural economy and trade by USDA Chief Economist Seth Meyer. The program will also include a plenary panel of distinguished guest speakers, alongside 30 breakout sessions organized by USDA agencies that will explore a wide range of current issues. Over one hundred experts from government, industry, and academia will provide insights on key topics such as commodity and food price forecasts, farm income, U.S. and global agricultural trade, the future of biofuels, climate change strategies, and advancements in biotechnology. The in-person event will also feature exhibit booths by different USDA agencies, providing attendees with information about recent USDA-funded innovations and the Department’s key programs and activities.

Future Leaders Program

The Future Leaders in Agriculture Program selects 20 undergraduate and graduate students in agriculture-related studies (15 undergraduate students and five graduate students) for a weeklong trip to Washington, D.C. During their visit, students take part in a USDA briefing, discuss career opportunities with agriculture leaders in academia, government, and industry, attend the forum, and tour the nation’s capital. Winners receive free registration, transportation, and lodging. Apply today for the program.

