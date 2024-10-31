Premier awarded architecture services for a new-build student housing development near UC Berkeley

With architecture services by Premier, and designed by Studio KDA, Valiance Capital's proposed student housing development near UC Berkeley. Rendering in coordination with Studio KDA.

Project on behalf of Valiance Capital further establishes Premier’s new-build multi-family residential design capabilities

Our UC Berkeley student housing development showcases our ability to offer our end-to-end platform on the West Coast and across the entire country.” — Franklin Pinerua, Chief Commercial Officer

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premier , an end-to-end architecture, design, procurement, project management, and corporate engineering firm with specialization in hospitality, multi-family residential, student housing, adaptive reuse, and mixed-use development, is proud to announce having been awarded architecture services for a new-build student housing development near UC Berkeley. Working in coordination with design architects Studio KDA, Premier has been commissioned to deliver the design development and construction documentation on this eight-story, 65-unit mixed-use student housing complex. The project is on behalf of California-based Valiance Capital Franklin Pinerua, Chief Commercial Officer at Premier, expresses great enthusiasm about collaborating with Valiance Capital on the development of their newest student housing project. “Our Architecture team is especially excited about this project. Beyond further demonstrating our institutional multi-family residential design expertise, this student housing development also showcases our ability to offer our end-to-end platform on the West Coast and across the entire country.”The proposed development will add housing for 289 students one block from the University of California, Berkeley campus amongst university dormitories, restaurants, and student nightlife. The Berkeley Downtown BART station is minutes away from this property, providing great transportation access for students to San Francisco, Oakland, and the Silicon Valley.UC Berkeley, consistently ranked as one of the leading public universities in the world in recent decades, continues to attract global demand with its prestigious academic excellence, top-tier programs, and robust employment in the greater San Francisco Bay Area.“We’re excited to be partnering with Premier on this student housing development,” states Nhan Nguyen Le, CEO of Valiance Capital. “Premier’s national reputation and experience for designing and delivering excellent projects, along with their specialization in hospitality and student housing makes them a natural partner for our vision with this project.”Premier’s design work is scheduled to complete in the second quarter of 2025, with a targeted delivery for the 2027-2028 academic year. Watch Premier’s blog and social channels for updates as this project takes shape.

