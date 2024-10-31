Little, Critchfield unveil new steps to restrict cell phone use in schools

Boise, Idaho – Recognizing the significant distractions brought about by cell phones in classrooms, Governor Brad Little and Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield rolled out Executive Order 2024-11 today, the “Phone Free Learning Act.”

The Governor’s “Phone Free Learning Act” encourages all schools to adopt a comprehensive, district-wide policy restricting cell phones in schools by the end of the 2024-2025 school year and offers districts that adopt a policy a $5,000 one-time award.

“When kids are more concerned about what’s happening on their cell phones than what they are learning in class, we need to respond. Cell phones, and social media in particular, present negative effects on young Idahoans’ mental health and learning environments. We are encouraging school districts to adopt cell phone restriction policies that best fit the students, families, and teachers they serve,” Governor Little said.

“Research has shown that phones have changed our kids’ brains and that their presence in the classroom makes learning more difficult,” Critchfield said. “This gives our students the break they need so they can focus their full attention on what they’re at school to do – learn. Thoughtful policies implemented well will support parents, schools and communities in setting their students up for academic success.”

The executive order also signals collaboration between Governor Little, Superintendent Critchfield, and the Idaho Legislature during the upcoming legislative session to codify a policy on cell phone use in schools.

Addilyn Lewis, a senior at Owyhee High School in the West Ada School District, was on hand during the executive order signing ceremony to express support for the Phone Free Learning Act. The West Ada School District adopted a district-wide policy to restrict cell phone use in classrooms earlier this year.

“Whenever my phone used to buzz in my pocket during class, my mind would go from focusing on what my teacher was saying to what I had to check on my phone. Ever since West Ada adopted a phone free policy in classrooms, my grades have gone up and I feel more productive. I am grateful for the policy. We still have access to our phones in the hallways and at lunch, but now we can stay more focused on learning when we’re in class,” Lewis said.

Natalie Aurich and Janel Hafen, both parents of West Ada students, also expressed support for limiting cell phone use in classrooms and the Governor’s new executive order.

“Since the new phone free policy was put in place, I notice students’ grades are improving. They are talking to each other more and seem more focused and engaged in class,” Aurich said.

“It’s just a no-brainer to limit cell phone use during class. Even as an adult, my phone is such a distraction. We need to create the best learning environment for our students. I support this policy because I’ve seen the positive impact it’s had on our students’ lives,” Hafen said.

The Phone Free Learning Act can be found at this link: https://gov.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/eo-2024-11.pdf

Additional resources, including a policy checklist and more information on the award, are available at this link: https://sde.idaho.gov/topics/cell-phone-policy/