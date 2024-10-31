USAF Awards Contract to Essential Aero for Autonomous Flightline Aircraft Tools and Parts Delivery System

ROCKLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- USAF Awards Contract to Essential Aero for Autonomous Flightline Aircraft Tools and Parts Delivery SystemEssential Aero announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a Direct-to-Phase II contract to bring autonomy to the USAF flightline. Essential Aero will be working with the USAF to implement an autonomous delivery system to be initially used to expedite tools and parts from the Aircraft Maintenance Unit depot out to the aircraft mechanics working on fighter aircraft staged on the ramp. The system will operate inside the depot, outside on the ramp, in GPS denied environments, and observe the rules and regulations of operation on a USAF flightline.The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now on February 03, 2023 Essential Aero will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.About Essential AeroEssential Aero automates airfield operations using autonomous vehicles, computer vision, and AI. Essential Aero is experienced in both airport and air carrier operations and is trusted to deliver a solution that will meet the safety expectations DoD, FAA, and air regulators worldwide. Customers include FAA, USAF, and EU airports.For more information, visit essentialaero.com , or info@essentialaero.com.About AFRLThe Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space andcyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com.About AFWERXAs the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed over 6,200 new contracts worth more than $4.7 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com Company Press Contact:April BakerCorporate Administrationapril@essentialaero.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.