Outdoor Kitchen Cabinets Market to Reach USD 5.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.8% , Top Impacting Factors

Outdoor Kitchen Cabinets Market: The appliance cabinet type is estimated to witness significant growth, registering a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

The outdoor kitchen cabinets market size was valued at $2,859.2 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $5,132.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global outdoor kitchen cabinets market generated $2.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $5.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.Increase in expenditure on luxury lifestyle among people, rise in the adoption of outdoor living spaces, rapid urbanization, and improvement in the standard of living among people are expected to drive the growth of the global outdoor kitchen cabinets market. On the other hand, extortionate cost of outdoor kitchen setup is expected to hinder the growth to some extent. However, surge in the number of outdoor living projects in various homes are expected to create ample opportunities for the growth of the industry.Based on marketing channel, the contractors segment held the largest market share in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths of the global market. The e-commerce segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6940 Based on material, the stainless-steel segment held the majority market share in 2020, holding around one-third of the global market. The polymer segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy type, the appliance cabinets segment is estimated to witness the significant growth, registering a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.In 2020, depending on amenity, the cooling/bartending segment was valued at $464.1 million, accounting for 16.2% of the global outdoor kitchen cabinets market share.By material, the wood segment is estimated to witness the significant growth, registering a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.In 2020, the U.S. was the most prominent market in North America, and is projected to reach $1,570.8 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.Key Benefits For StakeholdersThis report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the outdoor kitchen cabinets market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing outdoor kitchen cabinets market opportunities.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the outdoor kitchen cabinets market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global outdoor kitchen cabinets market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐚𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A06575 The key players analyzed in the global outdoor kitchen cabinets market report includeAmerican Outdoor CabinetsBull Outdoor Products, Inc.Cabinetworks GroupDanver Stainless Outdoor KitchensElectrolux ABGrillnetics, LLCMiddleby CorporationNatureKast Products Inc.NewAge Products Inc.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲𝐊𝐢𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/kitchen-appliances-market 𝐖𝐞𝐭 𝐕𝐚𝐜𝐮𝐮𝐦 𝐂𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wet-vacuum-cleaner-market-A06115 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/commercial-cooking-equipment-market 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐌𝐑’𝐬 𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧

