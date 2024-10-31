Registration is Open for Carry The Load’s 100,000 Meter Challenge in Honor of Veterans Day

The non-profit encourages people nationwide to celebrate our military veterans by moving more from November 11 through December 11

Dallas, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carry The Load, a non-profit that exists to preserve the sanctity of Memorial Day through community gatherings and storytelling to unite Americans in appreciation for the sacrifices made by a few who carried the load for all, has opened registration for people to participate in a month-long 100,000-meter fitness challenge to commemorate Veterans Day. Carry The Load’s 100,000 Meter Challenge is a 31-day event from November 11 through December 11, in which participants can engage in six exercises including running/walking, cycling, rowing, air biking, rucking, and swimming. Individuals and teams track their progress at 100kmc.com. Registration is only $10 per person.

Learn more and register for Carry The Load’s 100,000 Meter Challenge at 100kmc.com.

“Our 100,000 Meter Challenge provides an active way for people of all fitness levels to honor those who have served our country,” says Stephen Holley, co-founder, president, and CEO of Carry The Load and Veteran U.S. Navy SEAL. “Our goal is to start a fitness movement all across the nation so those who laid their lives on the line for our freedoms can see that their service and sacrifice mattered.”

This year’s 100,000 Meter Challenge presenting partner is Government Employees Health Association, Inc. (G.E.H.A), a nonprofit member association that provides medical and dental benefits exclusively to more than 2 million federal employees and retirees, military retirees, and their families. G.E.H.A will have employees and members across the country participating in the challenge.

"As the proud presenting partner of the Carry The Load’s 100,000 Meter Challenge, G.E.H.A is honored to support a national initiative that mirrors our dedication to the health and well-being of federal employees, military veterans, and their families,” says Raj Vavilala, Chief Sales, Marketing, and Product Officer. “This challenge not only pays homage to those who have bravely served our country but also strengthens the bonds of community and solidarity."

Unlike Memorial Day that takes place the last Monday in May to honor those who died while serving in the U.S. military, Veterans Day takes place on November 11 to acknowledge and thank everyone who served in the U.S. military. More information can be found on Carry The Load’s website www.carrytheload.org.

ABOUT CARRY THE LOAD

Carry The Load is a 501(c)3 nonprofit founded in 2011 by Veteran U.S. Navy SEALs Clint Bruce and Stephen Holley. The nationwide non-profit organization exists to preserve the sanctity of Memorial Day through community gatherings and storytelling to unite Americans in appreciation for the sacrifices made by a few who carried the load for all. For more, visit www.carrytheload.org or news.carrytheload.org. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

ABOUT G.E.H.A

G.E.H.A (Government Employees Health Association, Inc., pronounced G.E.H.A.) is a nonprofit member association that provides medical and dental benefits to more than 2 million federal employees and retirees, military retirees and their families. Offering one of the largest medical and dental benefit provider networks available to federal employees in the United States, G.E.H.A empowers health and wellness by meeting its members where they are, when they need care. For more, visit www.geha.com or connect on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

