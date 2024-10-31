Revenue Rocket Advises Uptime Legal Systems in Strategic Acquisition of LexCloud

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revenue Rocket Consulting Group, a premier M&A advisory firm 100% focused on tech services, is proud to announce its role as the exclusive buy-side advisor to Uptime Legal Systems in its acquisition of LexCloud.

Uptime Legal Systems, a leading legal technology and IT service provider, acquired LexCloud, one of Canada’s premier legal cloud and IT service providers. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Uptime Legal Systems’ growth strategy, enhancing its ability to deliver best-in-class cloud and IT services to law firms across North America.

Revenue Rocket, an IT services focused M&A advisory firm, provided comprehensive advisory services to Uptime Legal Systems throughout the acquisition, including deal sourcing, thorough financial analysis, and due diligence support, guiding both firms through the M&A process, culminating in a successful transaction.

Revenue Rocket’s targeted approach involved building a comprehensive account list, conducting deep research, and executing a robust outreach campaign, contacting hundreds of potential targets. Their ability to understand the goals and objectives of business owners in the IT services space was instrumental in identifying the right opportunities and bringing qualified suitors to the table.

“We are thrilled to have partnered with Uptime Legal Systems on this strategic acquisition,” said Mike Harvath, CEO of Revenue Rocket. “Our team worked closely with Uptime Legal Systems to provide targeted deal flow, support due diligence, and ensure that every phase of the transaction was executed seamlessly. This deal represents a pivotal step forward for Uptime Legal Systems as they continue to lead innovation in the legal technology industry.”

Dennis Dimka, CEO of Uptime Legal Systems, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition: “The addition of LexCloud to our portfolio expands our ability to serve law firms with cutting-edge cloud solutions across North America. Revenue Rocket’s expertise in the M&A process, from researching and vetting targets to managing all parts of the deal, was invaluable. Their insight into the market helped us find the right partner in LexCloud.”

The acquisition of LexCloud allows Uptime Legal Systems to accelerate its mission of delivering top-tier cloud solutions and IT support tailored specifically to the legal industry.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Revenue Rocket Consulting Group served as the exclusive buy-side M&A advisor to Uptime Legal Systems.

About Revenue Rocket

Revenue Rocket is a leading M&A advisory firm specializing in IT services. With decades of experience, the firm offers buy-side and sell-side advisory services, valuations, and growth strategy consulting, helping tech-services clients achieve their strategic growth and exit goals through a proven methodology and extensive industry expertise.

About Uptime Legal Systems

Uptime Legal Systems, recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., offers a range of services including private cloud hosting, managed IT, and practice management solutions. LexCloud has built a strong reputation in Canada for its specialized legal technology services and cloud hosting solutions.

