Atticus Publishing presents "Always and Forever, 4 Gifts to Jesus" by Jeanne Henderson

A Unique Spiritual Journey Through the Eyes of Mary

CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atticus Publishing proudly presents " Always and Forever, 4 Gifts to Jesus ," the latest book by an artist and author, Jeanne Henderson . This spiritually enriching narrative explores the profound bond between Mary, the mother of Jesus, and her son, offering readers a unique perspective on the symbolic gifts given during Jesus' ministry.Henderson, who holds a BFA from Kent State University and a Masters from Cleveland State University, has been a significant figure in the arts community. She owns and operates a gallery in Twinsburg, Ohio, featuring works by local artists and authors. Her extensive background in art and scholarship has deeply influenced her writing, leading to the creation of this moving spiritual exploration."Always and Forever, 4 Gifts to Jesus" delves into the gifts Mary gave to Jesus, embodying the essence of maternal love and wisdom as she witnesses her son's impactful journey. The narrative invites readers to step back in time, providing insight into the pivotal moments that define Christian spirituality.The book offers a profound spiritual message, highlighting the significance of each gift and its symbolic role in Jesus' earthly mission. It serves as a contemplative work on maternal devotion, sacrifice, and spiritual enlightenment, appealing to those seeking a deeper understanding of Christian teachings through a personal and artistic lens.Jeanne Henderson is also the author of "Madonna of the Ways" and is currently working on "Letters from Heaven." Her contributions continue to enrich the spiritual and artistic landscapes."Always and Forever, 4 Gifts to Jesus" is available for purchase at Henderson’s gallery gift shop and online at octobersunstudio.com. The book has touched audiences in the United States and Italy, showcasing its global appeal and the enduring relevance of its themes.

Jeanne T Henderson on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford

