MDC reports Missouri hunters harvested 15 black bears this season

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports Missouri hunters harvested 15 black bears during the state’s fourth bear hunting season, Oct. 21-30.

More than 5,969 hunters applied during May for 400 permits for the season with the maximum total harvest being 40 bears. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 319 hunters purchased permits for the season.

Bear hunting in Missouri is limited to Missouri residents and restricted to three designated areas of southern Missouri called Bear Management Zones (BMZ). Each permit issued is for a specific BMZ and hunting is limited to public or private property within the BMZ.

Twelve bears were harvested in BMZ 1 out of a maximum of 20 with 166 hunters purchasing permits to hunt the zone. Three bears were harvested in BMZ 2 out of a maximum of 15 with 121 hunters purchasing permits to hunt the zone. No bears were harvested in BMZ 3 out of a maximum of five with 32 hunters purchasing permits to hunt the zone.

Of the bears taken, 13 were harvested using firearms methods, one was harvested with archery equipment, and one was harvested with a crossbow. Ten of the harvested bears were males and five were females.

“We had another successful black bear hunting season this year,” said MDC Furbearer Biologist Nate Bowersock. “Despite the acorn crop potentially being above average, hunters were able to harvest a record number of bears. This could be due to the dryer fall conditions, which likely caused bears to move more often in search of water.”

Learn more about Missouri black bears and bear hunting in Missouri at https://mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/bear.