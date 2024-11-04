FAST Heroes Initiative Empowers Young Life-Savers in South African Schools

FAST Heroes Logo

The FAST Heroes Initiative is calling on South African primary schools to join its global campaign to fight stroke by empowering children as young life-savers.

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG , SOUTH AFRICA, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- FAST Heroes is urging South African primary schools to join a nationwide and global initiative to fight stroke by empowering children to become young heroes. Building on the success of its earlier efforts in the Western Cape Province, this global health education programme, supported by the World Stroke Organisation , is continuing to expand its reach across the country. With World Stroke Day approaching on 29 October, the timing couldn’t be more fitting.The programme targets children between 5 to 9 years. FAST Heroes provides essential knowledge on recognising stroke symptoms and the importance of taking immediate action upon suspecting that their loved one is having a stroke. Over the course of a five-week adventure, children participate in engaging and interactive activities designed to not only teach life-saving skills but to also develop empathy and compassion. Although the primary focus is on children aged 5 to 9 years, many schools choose to implement the programme in both pre-primary and intermediate phases for older children as well.The programme creatively teaches children about the emergency number 112 as well as the "the evil Clot" through animated characters, including superhero grandparents and their grandchildren, Timmy and Tanya. These characters help children identify the key signs of a stroke: facial drooping, arm weakness, and speech impairment. The 112 number is brought to life in a memorable way, emphasising the urgency of seeking medical help quickly. Notably, implementing FAST Heroes is entirely free for the school.Since its launch, FAST Heroes has reached 125 schools and nearly 20 000 children across South Africa of which 10 000 in the last year. The programme has been met with widespread enthusiasm from educators and healthcare professionals. Dr. De Vries Basson from Karl Bremer Hospital highlights the programme’s potential to unite communities in the fight against strokes and other chronic diseases.Wendy Freitas, a teacher at Loreto School Queenswood and a recipient of the International FAST Heroes Amazing Teacher Award 2024, reflects on her experience: "FAST Heroes provides resources that make teaching both effective and enjoyable. It’s a programme that truly resonates with the students, making learning both engaging and impactful."Mr George Scola, Founder and CEO of the Stroke Survivors Foundation commented: “The FAST Heroes project is a fantastic initiative, addressing the significant issue of stroke awareness in society. Thanks to FAST Heroes, in 5, 10, or 15 years, everyone will know what a stroke is, recognise the signs of a stroke, and understand how to act FAST to prevent further damage to the survivor.”FAST Heroes invites schools across South Africa to take part in this important campaign by registering through the official website. By equipping young heroes with the knowledge they need, we can make a real difference — saving lives: one grandparent at a time. For more information or to register your school or class, please visit www.fastheroes.com ---About FAST HeroesThe FAST Heroes campaign is endorsed by the World Stroke Organization, was developed by the Department of Education and Social Policy at the University of Macedonia, and has been made possible by the Angels Initiative, a healthcare improvement project aimed at improving stroke care worldwide. The main partner for FAST Heroes South Africa is the Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa and it is also endorsed by various medical societies such as ECSSA, EMSSA, NASA as well as the SFF (Stroke Survivors Foundation).

