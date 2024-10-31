When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: October 31, 2024 FDA Publish Date: October 31, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Contains an undeclared soy allergen. Company Name: R. Walters LLC dba Elevation Foods Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Danvers, Massachusetts. R. Walters LLC dba Elevation Foods is recalling 1,668 units of mislabeled Hannaford Seafood Salad 12oz because it contains an undeclared Soy allergen. Consumers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recall extends to the following labels and package sizes.

Brand Name Product UPC Use by Units Hannaford Seafood Salad 12oz 0 41268 25161 2 BB 11/13/2024

BB 11/14/2024 1,668

The Use by can be found printed on the lid of the container.

The product is only sold in Hannaford stores. The product is sold in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, and New York. The products were distributed between 10/25/24 to 10/29/24 with Use by of 11/13/24 and 11/14/24. Hannaford has been notified and has removed the product from store shelves.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the printer of the labels for Hannaford Seafood Salad had provided Elevation Foods with labels that did not match the current product formulation. These labels were created for an upcoming formulation change and were shipped to Elevation Foods in error.

To date, Elevation Foods is not aware of any reports of consumer illness related to this product.

Consumers who purchased the impacted product specified above should not consume the products and can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Elevation Foods during regular business hours, Monday-Friday 9am-4pm +1 (978) 646-8950 x 104.