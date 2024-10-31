Attorney General Josh Stein Sues Alleged Hurricane Helene Price Gouger

For Immediate Release:

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today sued Lorenzo Lorin Huggins, Sr. and his businesses, including Huggins & Sons Yard Service and Lorenzo & Son Landscaping, for allegedly price gouging North Carolinians for tree removal services in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

“As western North Carolina continues hurricane cleanup and rebuilding, I want price gougers to be on notice,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “If you take advantage of people in their time of need and charge them unfair, excessive prices, my office will hold you accountable.”

A Hendersonville couple found Huggins on HomeAdvisor.com after two trees fell on their roof during Hurricane Helene. They spoke to Huggins, who agreed to travel to Hendersonville and remove the trees. Upon his arrival, Huggins told the couple they had to pay $25,500 upfront. The couple was worried the trees would cause their roof to cave in, so they paid with a credit card for the tree removal. The defendant charged that exorbitant price even though he only brought three men, three chainsaws, and a leaf blower to do the work. Instead of removing the trees and the tree debris from the home and yard, the defendant’s workers dropped tree limbs and debris through the hole in the roof and into the house and caused a tree to drop on and damage a retaining wall. The defendant didn’t complete the tree removal and cleanup work, which meant the couple had to hire and pay additional contractors to remove a tree trunk and other debris.

Attorney General Stein is seeking temporary, preliminary, and permanent injunctive relief against the defendant to prevent misrepresentations and future price gouging, along with restitution, civil penalties, attorneys’ fees, and other relief.

Since 2018, Attorney General Stein has brought 13 lawsuits against 30 defendants under North Carolina’s price gouging statute. He has obtained 14 judgments or settlements totaling $1,080,000 against 25 defendants, including a $274,000 settlement that was the largest price gouging settlement in the department’s history.

