Exceptional Teachers Chosen for Master Teacher Program

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the selection of 144 STEM teachers for the New York State Master Teacher Program, a professional network of more than 1,700 public-school teachers with a passion for inspiring the next generation of educational leaders. Twenty-six counselors were also selected as part of the inaugural Master Counselor Program.

“Here in New York, we are incredibly grateful for our teachers’ and counselors’ dedication to inspiring and shaping the minds of our students – the next generation of leaders in our state,” Governor Hochul said. “Through the New York State Master Teacher Program, we’re recognizing the hardworking educational leaders who are helping us build a world-class education system here in New York for generations to come.”

In addition, the application process for the next round is open now through January 26, 2025. Interested applicants can review the eligibility requirements and attend an information session with program staff.

The new members represent 83 school districts with a Master Teacher or Master Counselor among their faculty, with 40 program members from high-needs districts including Albany, Buffalo, Binghamton, Plattsburgh City, Rochester, Schenectady, Syracuse, Utica, and, for counselors, New York City School Districts.

Master Teachers support students in grades K-12 in the areas of science, technology, computer science, robotics, coding, engineering, math, and integrated STEM.

More than half of the new members have been in the classroom for more than ten years, and more than 45 percent have been teaching for 15 or more years. The incoming group of Master Teachers is comprised of 25 percent elementary level teachers, 48 teachers with multiple teaching certifications, 15 teachers certified in Special Education and two teachers who hold a Bilingual Education Extension.

The Master Counselors are active members of their professional associations serving in leadership roles, and regularly engage with local industries to help students and their families chart a path to student success. More than half of the 2024 Master Counselors have been in a counseling role for longer than ten years. The counselors serve in various district-level and state-level roles, joining the program as experienced leaders dedicated to developing and sharing best practices. One-third of the Master Counselors hold additional certificates or NYS trainings including Occupational Therapy, Disability Services, National Board, and Mental Health Counseling.

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “As the state’s largest educator preparation provider, SUNY is proud of the success of all teachers and school counselors throughout their careers. We applaud Governor Hochul for recognizing excellence in teaching as well as the importance of school counselors in helping New York State students achieve their aspirations for college and careers.”

Master Teachers and Master Counselors are leaders in their professions, serving as mentors for students and early-career teachers and counselors. Many new members have been awarded grants for STEM or counseling program resources. The Master Teacher Program is hosted at nine SUNY campuses to leverage the expertise of the University's faculty and existing educator preparation programs, and SUNY counterparts collaborate regularly with local STEM career and industry experts.

The total number of teachers and counselors selected from each region, and the respective partner SUNY campus, are:

Capital Region: 219 Master Teachers and 4 Master Counselors (University at Albany)

Central New York: 213 Master Teachers and 3 Master Counselors (SUNY Cortland)

Finger Lakes: 223 Master Teachers and 3 Master Counselors (SUNY Geneseo)

Long Island: 206 Master Teachers and 5 Master Counselor (Stony Brook University)

Mid-Hudson: 200 Master Teachers and 7 Master Counselors (SUNY New Paltz)

Mohawk Valley: 140 Master Teachers and 4 Master Counselors (SUNY Oneonta)

North Country: 130 Master Teachers and 6 Master Counselor (SUNY Plattsburgh)

Southern Tier: 252 Master Teachers and 7 Master Counselors (Binghamton University)

Western New York: 244 Master Teachers and 7Master Counselors (SUNY Buffalo State)

New York City: 160 Master Teachers (in partnership with Math for America) and 5 Master Counselors

Throughout their four-year participation in the Program, Master Teachers, and Master Counselors will receive a $15,000 stipend annually; engage in peer mentoring and intensive content-oriented professional development opportunities throughout the academic year; work closely with pre-service and early career teachers and counselors to foster a supportive environment for the next generation of STEM teachers and counselors; and attend required regional meetings to participate in and lead professional development sessions each year.

A full list of Master Teachers and Counselors and their school districts is available.