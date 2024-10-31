AI Networking Summit 2024 Draws Record-Breaking Attendance and Industry Support in New York City

AI Networking Summit ONUG The Voice of the Large Enterprise

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI Networking Summit 2024 Draws Record-Breaking Attendance and Industry Support in New York CityThe AI Networking Summit concluded its most successful event to date on October 23-24 in New York City, attracting over 1,000 attendees and nearly 45 sponsors, solidifying its position as the premier gathering place for AI thought leaders, practitioners and suppliers in the enterprise AI space.The two-day summit featured a robust agenda, including 60 expert speakers, 40+ AI solutions demonstrations, 68 panel sessions, and 9 main stage keynotes, providing deep insights into AI’s transformative role in networking, security, and infrastructure automation.“The overwhelming success of this year’s AI Networking Summit is a testament to the critical role AI is playing in reshaping business by enabling engineered miracles. Whether your focus is on AI-powered infrastructure, machine learning, application development or business operations, this summit has become the essential stage where the future of an AI powered economy is charted.” said Nick Lippis, Co-Founder of ONUG and Co-Chair of the AI Networking Summit. “We look forward to our 2025 events, where we will continue to empower people to create the engineered miracles afforded to them by AI to improve the human condition in the companies and industries in which they work. We will shape the infrastructure, applications, and policies that will redefine how businesses create value and operate within the next era of AI technological progress."The Summit began with a powerful opening keynote from Tsvi Gal, CTO and Head of Enterprise Technology Services at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), who highlighted the groundbreaking advancements in cancer research enabled by AI. Gal detailed the infrastructure his team built to support these AI-driven innovations, providing attendees with real-world insights into how AI is transforming the healthcare sector.Other keynote speakers included leading industry figures such as:- Brad McCredie, Sr. Vice President of Data Center GPU from AMD- Kevin Wollenweber, SVP/GM of Cisco Networking – Data Center and Provider Connectivity- Nick Lippis, Co-Founder of ONUG and Co-Chair of the AI Networking Summit- Mike Taylor, CTO and Executive VP of Services at World Wide Technology- Narayan Annamalai, GM/Head of Product, Azure Networking at Microsoft- Kirk Bresniker, Vice President and Chief Architect at Hewlett Packard LabsAt the conclusion of Day 1, Nick Lippis awarded The Best in Show Award to Grok for their Grok AIOPs Product, recognizing their AI networking solution for its ability to provide enhanced connectivity, performance, and operational efficiency.Additionally, Network to Code, a leader in network automation, won the AI Networking Summit Community advocate award for their exceptional commitment and contribution to the success of the 2024 New York event.Looking Ahead to Future EventsThe AI Networking Summit London will take place on December 10 at BT Headquarters. The Summit will return in 2025 with the next event, The AI Networking Summit Dallas, taking place May 28-29 at the Hyatt Regency Dallas @ Reunion Tower and then back to New York October 22-23. .The 2025 Summit will continue to explore how AI is impacting networking tools, solutions and products and will also focus on how to build enterprise infrastructure that is adaptable, scalable, and intelligent enough to keep up with the rapid pace of AI’s demands. With a growing community of AI professionals and industry sponsors, the event promises to continue driving innovation and collaboration in the AI space.For more information, visit www.AINetworkingSummit.com **Media Contact:**Bill SellBill@ONUG.net

