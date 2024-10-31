Super Brush LLC, a leading foam swab manufacturer, will be exhibiting at the 2024 COMPAMED/MEDICA International Show

Visit Super Brush in Hall 8b/A21 at COMPAMED/MEDICA

Super Brush LLC

Wide-range of foam swabs

Super Brush LLC, a U.S.-based manufacturer, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming 2024 COMPAMED/MEDICA International Trade Fair

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Brush LLC, a U.S.-based manufacturer, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming 2024 COMPAMED/MEDICA International Trade Fair, taking place from November 11-14 in Düsseldorf, Germany. As one of the largest B2B medical trade fairs worldwide, COMPAMED/MEDICA is expected to attract over 83,000 visitors and host more than 5,300 exhibitors from nearly 70 countries.

At COMPAMED/MEDICA, the Super Brush team will showcase a selection of their over 3,000 durable, lint-free foam swabs, which are trusted across industries like cleanroom, pharmaceutical, medical, diagnostic, dental, veterinary, and additive manufacturing.

With extensive experience in custom swab design, Super Brush can tailor foam swabs to meet specific needs in kits, packaging, and applications. Their swabs are crafted without adhesives, ensuring no fluid contamination, and each mitt is made from lint-free, durable foam.

Customization options include:

• Foam mitts that are hydrophobic, hydrophilic, soft, or coarse
• Swab lengths from 50 millimeters to over 2.5 meters
• Precise fluid delivery capacities
• Mitts as small as 1.7mm in diameter
• Colored handles for branding

Visit Super Brush in Hall 8b/A21 at COMPAMED/MEDICA to see these solutions firsthand. For more information on the MEDICA International Trade Fair, visit compamed-tradefair.com. To learn more about Super Brush’s products, go to superbrush.com.

If you’re interested in custom swab solutions, contact the Super Brush development team by email at development@superbrush.com or by phone at 1.413.543.1442.

About Super Brush

Super Brush LLC focuses on the design, development, and manufacturing of high-quality foam swabs and applicators. Serving industries that demand precision, Super Brush provides advanced foam swabs suitable for applications ranging from medical and cleanroom environments to laboratory equipment maintenance and delicate surface cleaning. These swabs are ideal for precision tasks such as sample collection, removing residues, and applying lubricants, solvents, adhesives, and topical antiseptics. Super Brush operates under ISO 13485:2016 certification and is FDA registered.

About

We provide foam applicator solutions for leading organizations across the industrial, medical, aerospace, printing, firearm and other industries. Our scale, scope and knowledge of foam swab technology and applications allow us to address and custom design solutions as others cannot. We are passionate about providing our customers with the best solutions available. Our customers run the scale from early start-up to century’s old established companies. If the solution rests on applying, collecting, cleaning or spreading material through the use of foam applicator and swabs, we will provide practical solutions - from concept, through testing to scale up all the way to high volume production. Be it custom designs or one of our 3,000+ standard parts, we will provide the most practical solution to your need. In addition, you will find our Swab-its® branded products in retail stores, web-sites and catalogs and on this web page to purchase. For nearly three-quarters of a century, Super Brush has been solving customer problems through leading in Foam Swab Technology. For over 60 years, Super Brush has been manufacturing in Hampden County, MA. As a leader in the design and development of foam applicators and swabs, Super Brush’s highly automated facility employs over 95 full time staff in engineering, production, quality, sales & marketing positions.

