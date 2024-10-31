Funding Awarded for Tree-Planting Projects

Tree for Every Delawarean Initiative Awards $234,000 to 10 Projects

Ten projects will receive a combined $234,000 in funding from the Tree for Every Delawarean Initiative (TEDI) to plant more than 4,600 trees in the spring of 2025.

TEDI aims to plant 1 million trees by 2030. To date, more than 250,000 trees have been planted through the initiative.

TEDI is a partnership between the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) and the Department of Agriculture’s Delaware Forest Service to enhance and support tree-planting projects throughout the state.

Projects awarded funding include:

City of New Castle

City of Lewes

City of Wilmington

Cuba Center (Hockessin)

Delaware Botanic Gardens (near Dagsboro)

Friends of Bellevue State Park (New Castle County)

Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park (Lewes)

Friends of White Clay Creek State Park (Newark)

Trap Pond Partners, Trap Pond State Park (Laurel)

Zoe Ministries (Sussex County)

Additional funding opportunities, as well as a list of nurseries that carry native trees, tips on tree care and a tree tracker can be found by visiting de.gov/tedi. Delawareans can help TEDI reach its goal by adding details about newly planted trees on their property into the tracker.

In addition to funding the tree-planting projects, the TEDI program also fully funded seven tree giveaways this fall in an effort to deliver trees directly to Delaware residents. This is the second year the program sponsored tree giveaways. Last year TEDI funded three giveaways.

TEDI partners sponsoring giveaway events, which collectively helped distribute 3,250 trees throughout all three counties, included:

New Castle Conservation District

Kent Conservation District

Sussex Conservation District

Delaware Botanic Gardens (2 separate events)

New Castle County

DNREC Blackbird Creek Fall Fest

In addition, the TEDI program partnered with the Delaware Center for Horticulture to provide funding for 168 trees for their fall reduced cost tree distribution.

