March 1-7 is Weights and Measures Week in Delaware

Gov. Matt Meyer has designated March 1-7 Weights and Measures Week in Delaware.

“I urge all Delawareans to recognize the importance of equity in the marketplace and the role that the Delaware Department of Agriculture’s Weights and Measures staff play in ensuring your protection in commercial transactions,” Gov. Meyer said in the proclamation.

The early March timing dates to the 18th century when President John Adams signed the first United States Weights and Measures law on March 2, 1799.

The Delaware Department of Agriculture’s Weights and Measures section works every day to maintain fairness in commerce by protecting consumers from overcharges and ensuring the integrity of electronic pricing systems. Every item that is sold by weight, measure, or count in the First State falls under the scrutiny of the Weights and Measures section.

See full proclamation here: https://agriculture.delaware.gov/wp-content/uploads/sites/108/2026/03/Proclam-2026.pdf