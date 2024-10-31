Cyber Beasts tackle Exercise Noble Skywave

Master Sgt. Michelle Guevarra (left), NCOIC of RF transmission operations, and Tech. Sgt. Malik Flowers (right), RF transmission operations supervisor, both assigned to the 910th Communications Squadron, perform a high-frequency radio system check during Exercise Noble Skywave at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, Oct. 25, 2024. Exercise Noble Skywave is an international exercise conducted by the Canadian Forces Joint Signal Regiment where participants compete in their ability to establish voice and data links between domestic and international teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric M. White)

