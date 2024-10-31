Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,440 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,135 in the last 365 days.

Cyber Beasts tackle Exercise Noble Skywave

Master Sgt. Michelle Guevarra (left), NCOIC of RF transmission operations, and Tech. Sgt. Malik Flowers (right), RF transmission operations supervisor, both assigned to the 910th Communications Squadron, perform a high-frequency radio system check during Exercise Noble Skywave at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, Oct. 25, 2024. Exercise Noble Skywave is an international exercise conducted by the Canadian Forces Joint Signal Regiment where participants compete in their ability to establish voice and data links between domestic and international teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric M. White)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Cyber Beasts tackle Exercise Noble Skywave

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more