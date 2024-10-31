Griffin Grit: Resilience in the Face of Organizational Change

Change. It's a word that can send shivers down the spine of even the most seasoned Airman or Guardian. Major organizational shifts, especially in today's fast-paced world, can feel like a D-Day landing on your desk, throwing familiar routines and processes into chaos.

But it doesn’t have to be.

From the Wright brothers' pioneering flights of yesteryear to today's digital battlefield, our service has thrived on adaptation and innovation. Yet major organizational shifts -- like reoptimizing for Great Power Competition -- can feel like sudden, turbulent storms. To overcome these challenges, we must channel the indomitable spirit of our predecessors and cultivate what we call "Griffin Grit, Never Quit" our motto at the 419th Fighter Wing.

The basic definition of Grit is where a person exhibits courage and resolve. Just as the mythical Griffin combines the strength of a lion with the vision of an eagle, we must blend resilience with ingenuity to navigate the complexities of modern warfare. We can harness Griffin Grit to overcome obstacles, drive innovation, and emerge stronger than ever with courage and resolve.

G o the Distance

As Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu is credited with saying, "the journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step." Mr. James Clear, author of the bestselling book "Atomic Habits," reminds us that even the most monumental change starts with a single, simple action. In the context of organizational upheaval, that action might be taking a deep breath and making your bed – metaphorically speaking.

As Col. Robert Buente, former 615th Contingency Operations Support Group Commander noted, plotting small steps is important to achieving your goals . It could be tackling a small, manageable task within the new organizational structure, familiarizing yourself with a new tool through training and education, or simply offering a smile and a helping hand to a colleague struggling to adjust.

These seemingly insignificant acts, much like daily habits, can create a ripple effect. They build momentum, foster a sense of control, and most importantly, instill a "we can do this" attitude.

R ise Above with Resiliency

Admiral William McRaven, in his now-famous University of Texas at Austin commencement speech referencing the importance of "making your bed" serves as a powerful reminder that starting each day with a small accomplishment can build momentum for greater challenges. He warns against being a "sugar cookie," crumbling under pressure and facing our fears with courage.

During major organizational change, grit manifests in several ways. It can be uncomfortable, but it is essential to embrace the challenges as temporary hurdles. And remember, you are not alone in this journey. Collaborating with colleagues, seeking guidance from professionals like our director of psychological health , and building a strong support network can help strengthen your resiliency as you navigate new terrain.

When encountering difficulties, it is also important to step up and be a positive force. Maintaining a growth mindset is crucial during challenging times. Finding humor, celebrating small victories, and lifting each other up can create a contagious sense of optimism. Remember to enjoy the journey, as it is often through the ups and downs that we learn and grow.

I gnite Innovative Thinking

Just as soldiers of World War II demonstrated remarkable ingenuity in the face of adversity, we too must tap into our inner resourcefulness to forge the future force . Think back to a time when you overcame a daunting task through sheer determination and creative thinking. Channel that culture of modernization to navigate the challenges of operating in a 5-Domain warfare scenario through air, land, sea, cyber, and space.

Change often brings uncertainty, but it is essential to view this as an opportunity for growth. New systems, workflows, and leadership styles may require adjustments, but they should not deter us from our mission. Do not be afraid to ask questions and try new approaches. Every misstep today offers valuable insights that can lead to future success tomorrow.

In the dynamic world of Great Power Competition, our Air Force Chief of Staff, Gen. David Allvin challenges us to take risks and learn from failures to grow. This can be through learning combative defense training , conducting expeditionary skills training as a team, or partnering up with allies in a Joint exercise in the Pacific. By offering solutions, sharing resources, and fostering a collaborative environment on our transformative journey, we can overcome challenges together and strengthen our organization.

T ake the Initiative

The Department of the Air Force has a rich history of overcoming adversity. The "over not through" spirit from World War I , a cornerstone of our service, encourages us to take the initiative, adapt, and drive profound innovation. Instead of waiting for solutions to come from the outside, visionaries such as Air Force Reservist Gen. Jimmy Doolittle epitomized self-empowerment to pursue creative solutions to operational challenges.

It also means that we must continue to hold ourselves to high standards and take responsibility for our actions, as former Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, Joanne Bass, noted in her standards memo . By fostering a sense of ownership and accountability, we can inspire our fellow Airmen and Guardians to take calculated risks and learn from failure. In addition, striving for excellence, rather than perfection, is key to continuous improvement just as the wing did for Exercise Griffin Awakening and the Exercise VIGILANT SERPENT earlier this year.

In addition, building a collaborative learning culture is essential for unlocking new ideas. By fostering quality interactions between pilots, maintenance, and support staff, we can leverage the diverse perspectives and expertise within our ranks to drive innovation and scenario-based problem-solving by enabling mission command at all echelons.

Winning with Griffin Grit

We can all agree that major organizational change can be a daunting prospect. To lead this next Air Force evolution, we must cultivate an empowered culture that values experimentation, learning, and adaptation. We must create an environment where failure is seen not as a setback but as a valuable learning experience.

Our nation needs its Airmen and Guardians to be more than just “cogs in a machine” – we need grit, resilience, and the unwavering determination to persevere even when we're neck-deep in the chaos. We will elevate the Air Force in a way where enemies fear us and allies revere us. And together, we can navigate the complexities of modern warfare and emerge stronger than ever.

The journey ahead will be demanding, but with Griffin Grit as our guide, we will not only survive but thrive. So, step up, tackle the first simple task, and let's navigate this transformation together as we soar to new heights.