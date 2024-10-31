United in Fitness: 944th MDS Models Culture of Cohesion, Readiness

The 944th Medical Squadron celebrated a milestone of excellence on Oct. 20, 2024, gathering at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., to recognize 14 consecutive months without a single physical fitness test failure.

This achievement, a testament to the squadron’s commitment to readiness, reflects not only improved fitness scores but also a cultural shift that has brought members closer together, transforming fitness from an individual obligation into a shared mission of support and camaraderie.

When Col. Stephanie La Pierre took command of the squadron over a year ago, she quickly saw an opportunity to enhance readiness within a unit comprised mostly of traditional reservists.

These members, balancing civilian lives with military responsibilities, face unique challenges in maintaining fitness year-round.

“When I first joined, I heard from members that they wanted organized PT [Physical Training] back,” La Pierre said.

By reinstating regular PT sessions during UTA [Unit Training Assembly] weekends on Sunday afternoons and encouraging diagnostic assessments, La Pierre explained how her goal was to lay down the groundwork for a shift in approach that allowed members to familiarize themselves with fitness standards in a supportive, stress-free environment.

This diagnostic approach helped members build confidence, reducing pressure associated with official testing.

“It releases stress, especially for those of us who get nervous going out there,” said La Pierre.

The method fostered a sense of preparation and helped shift focus beyond just meeting minimum requirements.

Maj. Jonathan Barnes, 944th MDS dentist and the squadron’s fitness program manager, added that he saw the benefits firsthand of creating a culture where fitness was seen as a team goal rather than an individual challenge.

“It was less of an individual endeavor and more of a team endeavor,” said Barnes, observing the change in the squadron’s collective mentality. “They felt that greater than letting yourself down is letting the team down.”

The unit’s PT sessions on Sunday afternoons during monthly drill weekends have become more than fitness training—they are moments of connection where members can bond without the traditional structure of rank.

For Senior Master Sgt. Chris Cotton, 944th MDS Senior Enlisted Leader, this sense of unity has been vital.

“Others need that… just knowing that someone’s by them, supporting them throughout the entire thing, just to see them through it,” Cotton shared.

Cotton added, with fitness as a priority during drill weekends, squadron members connect both in and out of uniform, helping each other achieve their goals and reinforcing the resilience needed for their mission.

The Air Force Fitness Program’s year-round emphasis on physical conditioning, strength, and flexibility highlights the importance of readiness, productivity, and reduced absenteeism. For Reservists who move between civilian and military roles, staying fit is a critical part of maintaining the higher standards of service.

The 944th Medical Squadron’s dedication to fitness and community reflects a commitment that goes beyond test scores—it is about building a resilient, cohesive team, ready to “Fly, Fight, and Win.”

As the celebration concluded, La Pierre took a moment to acknowledge the significance of these accomplishments.

“It’s so incredibly important to pause, celebrate, thank, recognize, and be specific… highlight the tactics, how we got there,” she said.

The achievement marked a milestone for the squadron, but even more, it signified a new era of support and unity within the team, carrying them forward as a model of readiness and resilience.