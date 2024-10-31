Wishing Utahns a Safe and Happy Halloween

October 31, 2024

It’s hard to believe, but the year has almost flown by (yet again), and Halloween is now upon us! Many of our employees at the Utah Attorney General’s Office have fond memories of this day / night, when we dressed up in our favorite costumes and scoured the neighborhood for candy. Like a number of our Utahn families, several of the men and women at this agency will be with our children tonight as they carry on this time-honored tradition of ringing in the end of October with these dark adventures on dimly-lit streets in our communities around the state.

The Utah Attorney General’s Office would like to remind everyone, however, to keep a close watch over their children tonight and of their stashes of treats. We have bad actors in our society who seek to prey on our children and do them harm—on Halloween and every day of the year. These people are very prevalent on social media and the internet, too. They do not rest until they exploit and harm unsuspecting and innocent children, who all too often succumb to these evil schemes.

Attorney General Reyes and our team at the AG’s Office have made it our top priority to protect children and to come alongside parents to give them the resources and assistance they may need to keep these young boys and girls safe. We have several pieces of information on our website that we encourage ALL parents to familiarize themselves with to keep up with lurking predators.

We hope that all parents and children have a happy and safe Halloween. Know that all of us at the Utah Attorney General’s Office are working around the clock to safeguard these precious members of our society.