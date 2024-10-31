Otter Lake Boat Launch in Greenfield to Close Briefly on November 7

CONTACT:

Garret Graaskamp: (603) 271-1748

October 31, 2024

Durham, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s public boat launch at Otter Lake in Greenfield will be closed the morning of Thursday, November 7, from 5:00 a.m.–noon. The closure will allow electrical utility work to be performed.

During this improvement process, the entire facility will be closed to the public to ensure a safe and effective work site. The ramp and parking area will be closed and there will be no opportunity to launch or retrieve motorized boats, sailboats, canoes, kayaks, or other self-propelled watercraft during this time. There will also be no fishing from the shore at the facility while the work is being done.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Statewide Public Boat Access Program is funded through boat registration fees, which are combined as match dollars with federal Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration funds to facilitate boat access opportunities in the state. Fish and Game’s Facilities Construction and Lands Division acquires land for public water access sites, refurbishes existing sites, and builds new public boat access areas. For more information on boating access locations in New Hampshire, visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/fishing-new-hampshire/boating-and-access.