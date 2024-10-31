h2c Unveils 2024 Global Hotel Direct Booking Acceleration Study

Comprehensive study highlights key trends in direct bookings, AI, mobile growth, and untapped revenue opportunities for hotel chains

DüSSELDORF, GERMANY, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With direct bookings becoming a critical focus for hotel chains worldwide, h2c, a leading consultancy in the hospitality industry, has released its 2024 Global Hotel Direct Booking Acceleration Study. This in-depth research offers key insights into the technologies and strategies shaping the future of direct bookings, from AI-powered booking engines to the rise of mobile transactions.

“The findings from this study come at a pivotal time for the industry,” said Michaela Papenhoff, Managing Director of h2c. “As hotels seek to regain control of their booking channels post-pandemic, our research highlights the actionable strategies and technology investments that will help them stay competitive.”

This report is being distributed to various press outlets and is available for immediate release. It provides new insights into how technology is shaping the industry and presents findings that can help hoteliers better understand and adapt to current challenges. The report can be downloaded on h2c.de.

Based on responses from major hotel chains worldwide, the study provides actionable insights into the direct sales ecosystem. It offers a comprehensive look at the shifting priorities and emerging technologies reshaping hospitality commerce.

Key Findings from the 2024 Study:

1. Online-Direct Sales Normalize: After the pandemic-triggered surge in direct bookings during 2022, online direct sales have stabilized. IBE (Internet Booking Engine) revenue growth has returned to a sustainable trajectory, mirroring pre-pandemic patterns.

2. Strong Mobile Growth Ahead: Mobile bookings are rapidly overtaking desktop sales. In 2-3 years, mobile transactions could account for nearly half of all IBE sales. Mobile websites are driving this growth, with app revenue dominated by large chains through loyalty programs.

3. AI-Powered IBEs in Demand: AI use in IBEs has increased since 2020, with hotels embracing AI for personalized bookings, yield management, and AI-powered chatbots. Half of the surveyed hotel chains plan to implement AI features in the coming years.

4. Member Rates Drive Direct Sales: Nearly half of the hotel chains offer loyalty programs, although these programs generate less than one-third of total revenue. The key benefit for members is access to lower member-only rates.

5. Shifts in IBE Pain Points: Despite enhancements in personalization and customization, issues persist with upselling, unsupported rate strategies, and reporting functionalities. These areas require more focus compared to 2020.

6. Ancillary & Item Sales on the Rise: Ancillary revenue potential remains underutilized. While breakfast ranks as the top-performing ancillary item, many chains are eyeing additional growth in this area. Item sales are currently offered by 25% of IBEs, with 75% interested in implementing them.

7. Untapped Automation Opportunities: Only 35% of hotel chains have a dedicated team to identify and automate manual tasks. While 22% plan to establish such teams, four in ten chains still leave significant automation opportunities unaddressed.

8. Top Innovations Are AI-Centric: AI-driven process optimization and recommendation engines top the list of anticipated innovations for 2024. Other emerging technologies include direct booking capabilities for local activities and AI-powered chatbots and content generators.

9. Data Cleansing Remains a Challenge: While PMS systems are well-integrated, significant gaps remain in connecting loyalty systems, POS, and chatbots. Nearly a third of hotel chains report data cleansing as a critical challenge, particularly among smaller chains in Europe and APAC.

In-Depth Webinar on Research Findings

To provide a deeper understanding of the research and its implications, h2c will host an in-depth live webinar on LinkedIn on November 14, 2024, at 11:30 CET. This session is of major importance, inviting hoteliers, industry professionals, and vendors to engage with the study's key results and explore actionable strategies to enhance direct booking approaches. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and gain valuable insights into optimizing their booking strategies. Registration for the event is available on LinkedIn.

Availability for Interviews and Press Inquiries

For interviews or more detailed information on the study, h2c’s industry experts are available for comment. Please contact Michaela Papenhoff.

About h2c

Founded in 2001, h2c provides specialized services for the hospitality industry, focusing on technology solutions such as system specifications, RFP processes, consulting, and project management support. We regularly conduct in-depth market research to analyze hotel management systems, technology trends, and industry challenges. Our mission is to inspire success in hospitality commerce by transforming industry complexities into actionable strategies, helping our clients maintain control in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

For more information, visit h2c.de or follow us on LinkedIn.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.