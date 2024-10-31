Western Cape Cultural Affairs and Sport on 2024 Summer Initiation season

Traditional Initiation schools and practitioners given support for summer season

The 2024 Summer Initiation season will commence on 1 November 2024, marking the beginning of an important time for initiates, families, and communities. In preparation, the Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport has strengthened the capacity of cultural practitioners, supporting them with the necessary skills and resources they require to carry out a safe and dignified rite of passage.

Ahead of the season, 307 cultural practitioners comprising traditional surgeons, carers and administrators were exposed to capacity building in areas such as fire and environmental management, health and hygiene as well as organisational development.

The department is actively distributing PPE, fire equipment and water tanks to initiation schools across the province.

Head of Department, Guy Redman, emphasized; “Ensuring a safe and meaningful rite of passage requires strong collaboration from all role players - families and initiates, cultural practitioners, health care practitioners, Initiation Forums, Traditional Leaders, Municipalities and the Western Cape Provincial Initiation Coordinating Committee (WCPPIC). Each of them plays a crucial role, and by working together, we can uphold this tradition with the utmost care and respect for all.”

The Chairperson of the WCPICC Nkosi Ntsika Minenkulu Joyi said: “We have worked hard as a collective with all stakeholders to ensure compliance to the Customary Initiation Act (Act 2 of 2021) across the province. We wish all initiates well as they undertake this important journey, and we will continue providing support to ensure that initiation is practiced safely in the Western Cape.”

