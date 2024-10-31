Premier Kagiso Mokgosi hands over water projects in Stella, 1 Nov

Premier of the North West Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi will tomorrow, Friday 01 November 2024, lead the Naledi Local Municipality edition of Accelerated Service Delivery Programme - Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded, which is set to benefit communities from Huhudi township in Vryburg, Rekgaratlhile township in Stella, Dithakwaneng village, as well as Devondale and its surrounding farms.

Through this programme, the provincial government aims to fast-track the delivery of services across all local municipalities and create a platform for the provincial leadership to have engagement sessions with members of the community.



As part of government’s response to water and sanitation challenges in Stella outside Vryburg, Premier Mokgosi will lead the handing over of a recently completed Stella bulk sewer and internal reticulation project worth R96 million, as well as a completed rehabilitation of storm water management project. Phase 3 of a taxi route project which has also been completed in the same area, will be handed over. These projects were implemented by Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Municipality and Naledi Local Municipality, working together with the department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

Forty-two (42) tittle deeds and five RDP houses will also be handed over to beneficiaries at Rekgaratlhile township in Stella.

Other services to be delivered as constant features of the Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded programme include compliance inspection of local tuck-shops and taverns, inspecting illegal trading of protected species, oversight of police stations, patching of potholes and blading of identified gravel roads, donation of educational equipment to a local day care centre, consumer education, mass registration of indigent, registration for social support services, registration and updating of local businesses details on the Central Supplier Database (CSD), health screening, clearing of illegal dumping sites and the provision of agricultural advisory services.

In keeping with the spirit of promoting sports development and participation within different communities, the Thuntsha Lerole Sports Tournament will be held a weekend after the provincial Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded programme was held in a particular local municipality, and winners of the sports tournament, both soccer and netball, will be presented with sports attire and related equipment.



To align with Phase 4 of Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded provincial approach, other District Municipalities’ Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded activities will this week be rolled out at Shakung Multipurpose Centre in Madibeng Local Municipality - Bojanala Platinum District Municipality; Baitshoki Farm in City of Matlosana Local Municipality - Dr Kenneth Kaunda District Municipality, while Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality it will be at Loporung village in Ratlou Local Municipality.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the planned Naledi Local Municipality Accelerated Service Delivery Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded activities and the community feedback session which will be held as follows:

Date: Friday, 01 November 2024

Time: 08h00 to 16h00 – On-site government services to communities

Venue: Open space between Kgodumo street and Reservoir - Dithakwaneng Village

Time: 09h00 to 12h00 - Service delivery interventions and visit to project sites by Premier, MECs and District and Local Executive Mayors

Time: 12h00 to 14h30 - Community Feedback Session

