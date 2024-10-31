Media Contact: Hannah Robinson, hannah.robinson [at] chips.gov (hannah[dot]robinson[at]chips[dot]gov)

Today, the Department of Commerce and Natcast, the operator of the National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC), announced the expected location for the first CHIPS for America research and development (R&D) flagship facility. The CHIPS for America Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) Accelerator, an NSTC facility (EUV Accelerator), is expected to operate within NY CREATES’ Albany NanoTech Complex in Albany, New York, supported by a proposed federal investment of an estimated $825 million. The EUV Accelerator will focus on advancing state of the art EUV technology and the R&D that relies on it.

As a key part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, CHIPS for America is driven by the growing need to bolster the U.S. semiconductor supply chain, accelerate U.S. leading-edge R&D, and create good quality jobs around the country. This proposed facility will bring together NSTC members from across the ecosystem to accelerate semiconductor R&D and innovation by providing NSTC members access to technologies, capabilities, and critical resources.

“With this first proposed flagship facility, CHIPS for America is providing access to cutting-edge research and tools to the NSTC and its launch represents a key milestone in ensuring the United States remains a global leader in innovation and semiconductor research and development,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “The research and development component of the CHIPS and Science Act is fundamental to our long-term national security and ensuring the U.S. remains the most technologically competitive place on earth. Thanks to President Biden and Vice President Harris, we are not just producing the world’s most advanced semiconductors; we are building a resilient ecosystem that will power everything from smartphones to advanced AI, safeguarding U.S. national security and keeping America competitive for decades to come.”

"This $825 million investment from the Biden-Harris Administration will cement Albany's leadership as a world class hub for entrepreneurs, researchers, and engineers in semiconductor innovation and R&D” said National Economic Advisor Lael Brainard.

EUV Lithography is essential for manufacturing smaller, faster, and more efficient microchips. As the semiconductor industry pushes the limits of Moore’s Law, EUV lithography has emerged as a critical technology to enable the high-volume production of transistors beyond 7nm, previously unattainable. As the NSTC develops capabilities and programs, access to EUV lithography R&D is essential to meet its three primary goals 1) extend U.S. technology leadership, 2) reduce the time and cost to prototype, and 3) build and sustain a semiconductor workforce ecosystem.

“With two decades of proven experience fostering effective public-private partnerships and more than $25 billion invested in semiconductor R&D, manufacturing, and workforce development since its founding, NY CREATES is uniquely positioned to support the NSTC’s mission to provide an open environment to accelerate research, reduce time to commercialization, and grow a sustainable semiconductor ecosystem in the U.S.,” said Under Secretary of Commerce for Standards and Technology and National Institute of Standards and Technology Director Laurie E. Locascio.

“The CHIPS for America EUV Accelerator underscores our commitment to developing and advancing next-generation semiconductor technologies here in the U.S.,” said Deirdre Hanford, Natcast CEO. “Through this collaboration with NY CREATES, Natcast and NSTC members will have access to essential EUV lithography tools and processes to facilitate a wider range of research and accelerate commercialization of the technologies of tomorrow.”

Natcast and NY CREATES, a non-profit advancing semiconductor R&D and workforce development that operates the Albany NanoTech Complex, expect to establish the EUV Accelerator for NSTC members to conduct next-generation semiconductor research and development activities. The EUV Accelerator, which will have initial operations available in 2025, will allow Natcast, NY CREATES, and NSTC members to work collaboratively to conduct research and development activities essential to enabling faster commercialization of innovative semiconductor technology and strengthening the U.S.’s technology leadership. Key capabilities at the EUV Accelerator are expected to include:

Access to cutting-edge EUV lithography tools and next generation R&D capabilities, including high numerical aperture (NA) EUV systems, with standard NA EUV expected by 2025 and High NA EUV in 2026.

Convening and spurring collaboration with industry, academic and government partners to advance technological innovation.

Dedicated NSTC on-site offices to support Natcast and NSTC member researchers.

Support for programs that provide, foster, and grow a talented workforce.

Efforts to grow NSTC membership and engagement while fostering an open, collaborative R&D environment with all NSTC facilities.

The CHIPS for America NSTC Prototyping and National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program (NAPMP) Advanced Packaging Piloting Facility, and CHIPS for America Administrative and Design Facility are still forthcoming. The Department and Natcast expect to announce information in the coming months about the process for selecting affiliated technical centers.

Natcast and NY CREATES have signed a nonbinding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and expect the final contract to have an expected term of 10 years. The final contract is subject to due diligence, continued negotiations, and refinement of certain terms. The terms contained in the final contract may differ from the terms of the MOU being announced today. Learn more about the CHIPS for America R&D facilities here.

Learn more about the NSTC, membership, and how to join, at natcast.org/NSTCmembership.

Read the NSTC Strategic Plan here.