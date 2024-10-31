PHILIPPINES, October 31 - Press Release

October 30, 2024 Legarda champions women's leadership in peace and security Senator Loren Legarda on Tuesday emphasized the reaffirmation of gender equality and advocated for women's leadership in making the world more inclusive, humane, peaceful, and resilient. In her opening message and taking the lead at a parliamentary roundtable at the International Conference on Women, Peace, and Security (ICWPS), the four-term senator highlighted the important role lawmakers play in driving the transformation. "In my almost three decades of legislative experience, I have realized that the road towards addressing the unique needs of women in conflict areas requires practical measures, in terms of resources and financing, and gender-responsive policies," Legarda said. "This is what this conference is all about. It is about enriching and expanding our appreciation and understanding of the many ways we are all championing the rights and well-being of women and empowering them in all aspects of their participation in our societies, including as leaders in peace and security," she added. Commemorating the 25th anniversary of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace, and Security, the Philippines is hosting the three-day ICWPS at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) from October 28 to 30, 2024 - an event made possible through the support of Senator Legarda. Adopted in 2000, Resolution 1325 recognizes women's critical role in conflict prevention, peace-building, and post-conflict reconstruction, emphasizing their equal and active participation in sustaining peace and security. With 90 ministers and 158 senior officials and delegates from around the world gathered, Legarda expressed her hope that legislators can collectively champion Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) initiatives to eliminate barriers that prevent women from shaping their futures globally. "With focused legislation that promotes gender equality and gender-responsive budgeting, we can build better foundations for women's leadership in conflict prevention, resolution, and recovery," she continued. "As lawmakers, we have the responsibility not only to create these enabling legal frameworks but also to ensure their sustained implementation, and to amplify this commitment nationally, regionally, and globally," Legarda concluded." The four-term Senator has championed landmark laws advancing women's rights and welfare, including the Southeast Asia's first Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act, its expanded version, the Magna Carta of Women, the Anti-Violence Against Women and Children Act, the 105-Day Expanded Maternity Leave Law, and the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Law, which bolsters rural livelihoods largely managed by women. Additionally, the Climate Change Act, which she authored, mandates female representation in the Climate Change Commission to ensure gender-responsive climate policies. The Philippines has stood firm in its role as a global gender champion, with Legarda helping pave the way in the passage of landmark legislation on the matter. (30) Kababaihan, mahalaga sa kapayapaan -- Legarda Muling isinulong ni Senador Loren Legarda ang gender equality at itinulak ang pamumuno ng mga kababaihan upang maging mas inklusibo, makatao, mapayapa, at matatag ang mundo. Sa kaniyang talumpati sa isang parliamentary roundtable sa International Conference on Women, Peace, and Security (ICWPS) sa Pasay, itinampok ng senadora ang mahalagang papel ng mga mambabatas sa pagbabago. "In my almost three decades of legislative experience, I have realized that the road towards addressing the unique needs of women in conflict areas requires practical measures, in terms of resources and financing, and gender-responsive policies," wika ng senadora noong Martes. "This is what this conference is all about. It is about enriching and expanding our appreciation and understanding of the many ways we are all championing the rights and well-being of women and empowering them in all aspects of their participation in our societies, including as leaders in peace and security," dagdag niya. Sa pagdiriwang ng ika-25 anibersaryo ng pagkakapasa ng UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace, and Security, ay magsisilbing host ang Pilipinas ng isang International Conference on Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) sa PICC, isang pangyayaring naging posible dahil sa suporta ni Senador Legarda. Ang resolusyon, na ipinasa noong Oktubre 2000, ay nagpatibay sa mahalagang papel ng mga kababaihan sa pag-iwas at pagsasaayos ng mga sigalot, negosasyon sa kapayapaan, pati na ang humanitarian response at post-conflict reconstruction. Pinahalagahan rin ang importansiya ng partisipasyon ng lahat sa pagpapanatili ng peace and security. Dahil may nasa 90 na mga ministro at 158 na mataas na opisyal ng pamahalaan ang nagkumpirma na pupunta sa Pilipinas, nagpahayag ng pag-asa si Legarda na ang mga mambabatas ay maisulong ang inisyatibong Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) at maalis ang mga balakid sa pagbuo ng isang mas ligtas na hinaharap. "With focused legislation that promotes gender equality and gender-responsive budgeting, we can build better foundations for women's leadership in conflict prevention, resolution, and recovery," ani Legarda. "As lawmakers, we have the responsibility not only to create these enabling legal frameworks but also to ensure their sustained implementation, and to amplify this commitment nationally, regionally, and globally." Nagsulong si Legarda ng mahahalagang batas upang iangat ang karapatan ng mga kababaihan tulad ng unang Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act sa Timog-Silangang Asya, ang pinalawig na bersiyon nito, pati na ang Magna Carta of Women, Anti-Violence Against Women and Children Act, the 105-Day Expanded Maternity Leave Law, at ang Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Law, na nagpapaunlad ng kabuhayan sa nayon para sa mga kababaihan doon. Higit pa rito, sa kaniyang iniakdang Climate Change Act, ay nagmamandato ng representasyon mula sa kababaihan sa Climate Change Commission upang matiyak ang gender-responsive na polisiya sa klima. Pinanindigan ng Pilipinas ang papel nito bilang isang kampyon sa gender equality, sa pamamagitan ng mga batas na inihain ni Legarda.

