Minister Siviwe Gwarube welcomes additional allocations to support school infrastructure and positive outcomes

The Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube MP, notes the allocations made towards the education sector in today’s Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS).

The MTBPS makes a further allocation of R376 Million to the education sector, supporting targeted initiatives to build, improve and maintain infrastructure within the sector whilst supporting education outcomes.

The announced adjustment budget makes R20 million available for the provision of workbooks while R35 million is made available to address the sector’s pressing school infrastructure needs.

In addition, the Minister of Finance allocates some R251 million for the Rapid School Building Programme in the Western Cape, which aims to build more accessible and resilient spaces for learning and play using rapidly scalable construction methods tailored to the needs of local communities.

This funding will continue building new schools and expanding the number of school places available in areas with larger class sizes and a high demand for placement. An additional R70 Million has also been made available to repair school infrastructure damaged by floods within the province.

While the allocations represent steps in the right direction, the budget pressures faced by Provincial Education Departments continue to pose a significant threat to the delivery of quality education. These pressures have been years in the making due to progressive budget cuts, economic stagnation, and fiscal mismanagement across government.

Ultimately, education is the foundation of a thriving economy, equipping young people with the skills necessary to become qualified and ultimately contribute to the economy.

It must, therefore, feature as a critical area of intervention in the coming 2025/26 budget allocations by the National Treasury.

As the Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana MP, rightfully notes, in the absence of faster growth, difficult decisions on where government spends will need to be made. Now more than ever, difficult trade-offs in all spheres of government will have to be made to protect critical sectors such as education.

To this end, in the lead-up to the coming 2025/26 budget allocation, we will continue to engage Minister Godongwana on the continuing budget pressures facing the sector – ensuring that provincial departments across the country are able to fund their basket of posts and programmes to ensure quality education.

The Department of Basic Education remains dedicated to securing an education system that supports learners today while building a stronger, more resilient economic future for South Africa.

