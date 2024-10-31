Deputy Minister Sello Seitlholo on water infrastructure vandalism

Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister, Sello Seitlholo expressed his concerns over water infrastructure vandalism in the Eastern Cape.

The Deputy Minister conducted a two-day oversight visit in the Eastern Cape in the Nelson Mandela Bay and Buffalo City Metros between 28 and 29 October 2024, aimed at assessing the state of Wastewater Treatment Plants in the Metros.

Deputy Minister Seitlholo’s visits form part of his delegated responsibility in the Ministry of Water and Sanitation to address challenges that impact on the quality of water in several water sources, which are often impacted by the discharge of poor-quality effluent into rivers.

Deputy Minister Seitlholo met with representatives from the two Metros and Amatola Water Board, the bulk water supplier in the province. During the first day, the Deputy Minister met with the NMBM Deputy Mayor Babalwa Lobishe who gave a report on wastewater treatment plants in the Bay.

One of the main issues raised on the day was vandalism of water infrastructure. The matter was raised again during his site inspection of the Fishwater Flats Wastewater Treatment Works (WWTW) in Gqeberha. The Fishwater Flats WWTW is the largest one in Gqeberha and services more than 60% of the city’s population.

The plant experienced major destruction to a cost of almost R5 million, the repair is estimated to cost four times that. This has heavily impacted the work being done, which in turn impacts the quality of water being treated and discharged.

Day two took place at the Buffalo City Metro, in East London, where the Deputy Minister inspected Mdantsane East Wastewater Treatment Plant in the area, Potsdam Wastewater Treatment Plant in Mdantsane and Westbank Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Prior to site inspections, he sat in a meeting with the Executive Mayor, Cllr Princess Faku, who also highlighted the destruction of infrastructure as a major issue. However, Mayor Faku says repairs are underway.

Furthermore, he received feedback on sewage treatments for BCM, Alfred Nzo District Municipality, Amathole District Municipality, Chris Hani, Joe Gqabi and Sarah Baartman.

Responding to the malicious damage of infrastructure, the Deputy Minister urged Municipalities to also investigate inside jobs when it comes to the vandalism of infrastructure.

“I am fundamentally concerned about the level of vandalism and theft that is happening here. The municipality is losing a couple of millions due to theft and to replace that it costs them four times what is lost. So, you can imagine the financial burden that places on the city,” DM Seitlhlolo said.

“I do want to urge the municipality that we know where the theft is happening and where the hotspots are, so they need to find themselves in a position where they are able to invest more in static security.”

He called on a change of attitude and roles of communities when it comes to pollution in the country, as the pollution of water resources not only comes from dysfunctional infrastructure.

Deputy Minister acknowledged that failing WWTW is the biggest contributor to the pollution of water resources, however, communities and businesses play a role.

“We need emphasise the point of job creation and point of economic growth because where there is pollution that’s where businesses are run whether it’s tourism or agriculture,” Deputy Minister concluded.

For more information, contact:

Wisane Mavasa

DWS Spokesperson

Cell: 060 561 8935

E-mail: mavasaw@dws.gov.za