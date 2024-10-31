Science, Technology and Innovation hosts Ethnopharmacology conference

Ethnopharmacology conference showcases Africa's traditional medicine research capabilities

An international meeting of ethnopharmacology and phytomedicine experts held in Cape Town last week saw many young black South African academics presenting papers that were well received by the international community.

The joint meeting of the 23rd International Congress of the International Society for Ethnopharmacology and the 2nd International Congress of the African Phytomedicine Scientific Society was hosted by the University of Pretoria from 23 to 26 October 2024.

The conference, under the theme "The footprint of ethnopharmacology in drug discovery", provided a platform for networking towards collaborations between national and international institutions.

The conference was supported by the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation and its entities, including the National Research Foundation and the Technology Innovation Agency, the Department of Tourism and the pharmaceutical company South Africa Natural Products, among others.

The Vice-Principal of the University of Pretoria, Prof. Sunil Maharaj, said that the university was pleased with the outcomes.

"As an African global university, it is important for the University of Pretoria that the world-class contributions made by African scholars are showcased. With South Africa's rich biodiversity and thriving indigenous knowledge systems, the African continent offers ample material for ethnopharmacology research. It is hoped that, based on the research shared at this conference, lasting partnerships will be formed, which will ensure collaboration between local and international partners," said Prof. Maharaj.

The conference included several notable speakers and panel discussions, among them Prof. Debra Meyer, Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Teaching and Learning at Sol Plaatje University.

Addressing the topic of "Diversity and inclusion in science", Prof. Meyer said that she was concerned by the slow pace of transformation in the scientific community and other sectors.

Referring to the 2016 "Fees Must Fall" protest in which students from universities in the country demanded free education, Prof. Meyer said there were still too many disparities.

"People tend to forget that the students were also protesting for the decolonisation of the curriculum. It does not help in a country like South Africa, which transitioned from apartheid to democracy, to forget that everything we do is still done from a Western approach. My personal view is that there are more ways of knowing things, not just the Western approach," said Prof. Meyer.

She highlighted that data collected from transformation offices at universities across the country showed that while South Africans had access to higher education, some groups, particularly women, were only able to advance to lecturer and senior lecturer levels because of poor support.

"Across the world, including South Africa, the number of women outnumber men at bachelor's degree level, but the picture changes drastically thereafter. Women and people from underrepresented groups are allowed access but they are not supported for success. To support people for success you must acknowledge that there is systemic institutional structural bias that is reinforced by the value system, culture, practices and even the curriculum," she said.

She called on those involved in academia to contribute to change.

"All of us have a responsibility to make a difference. If diversity is not reflected in your discipline, your research group or your department, then there is a problem, and you are part of the problem if you are not trying to help us find ways to solve the issue," she said.

For more information, please contact:

Julian Leshilo-Sebake

Cell: 060 961 2194

E-mail: Julian.Leshilo@dst.gov.za.