Minister Thembi Simelane signs Memorandum of Understanding on Maintenance Online Listing of Defaulters Project, 1 Nov

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Ms Thembisile Simelane, will on 01 November 2024, sign the historic memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Maintenance Online Listing of Defaulters (MOLD) with the Consumer Profile Bureau and Social Justice Foundation.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: 01 November 2024

Time: 09h00

Venue: Brigitte Mabandla Justice College, 332 Johannes Ramokhoase Street, Pretoria.

The signing of this MOU, marks the commencement of a groundbreaking epoch where the Department will develop a system to facilitate the forwarding of the details of persons against whom Child Maintenance Enforcement Orders have been granted (Maintenance Defaulters) to a partner Credit Bureau who will in turn make this information available to all other Credit Bureaus and Credit Providers.

This will result in Child Maintenance Defaulters’ ability to get access to credit being impacted upon. This move is aimed at implementing the provisions of the Maintenance Act, 1998 (Act No. 99 of 1998) (the Act) as amended.

Both the Civil and the Criminal provisions of the Act have provisions which requires the forwarding of personal details of the Maintenance Defaulters who fail to pay Child Maintenance and have Enforcement Order Judgements against them to the Credit Bureaus and Credit Providers. This Partnership will not only benefit the implementation of the Act but will, at a later stage benefit the broader orders made within the Family Law environment.

This memorandum of understanding follows the resolutions of the National Maintenance Working session on 9-10 June 2023. The National Maintenance Working Session identified critical need for partnerships and collaboration in addressing the challenges relating to enforcement of child maintenance orders. This Partnership is critical as it will create a system which will not only create a MOLD Register but it will also streamline the process to ensure that critical information is in line with the provisions of the Act and the Children’s Act, 2005 as amended.

