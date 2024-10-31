Working Visit of His Serene Highness Hereditary Prince Alois Philipp Maria of the Principality of Liechtenstein to Singapore, 1 to 4 November 2024

His Serene Highness Hereditary Prince Alois Philipp Maria of the Principality of Liechtenstein will make a working visit to Singapore from 1 November to 4 November 2024.



During the visit, HSH Hereditary Prince Alois will meet President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations Grace Fu, Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung, and Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance Chee Hong Tat, who is concurrently Deputy Chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore Board of Directors. . . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

31 OCTOBER 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.