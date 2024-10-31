Protecting the ozone layer for people, nature and climate stability

His Excellency, Mr. Akanat Promphan, Minister of Industry of Thailand

Mr. Ndiaye Cheikh Sylla, COP12 President

Ms. Azra Rogović-Grubić, President of the Thirty-Fifth Meeting of the Parties to the Montreal Protocol

We are in a busy and exciting period of law-making by the international environmental community. In a few short weeks, we will have had the Convention on Biological Diversity COP, the climate change COP 29, the desertification COP, and negotiations on a legally binding instrument to end plastic pollution, including in the marine environment.

In addition, of course, to this combined event for the Vienna Convention COP and Montreal Protocol MOP on the Depletion of the Ozone Layer.

But this event is different to the others. Why? Because here, we have a shining example of what multilateral action with full commitment and appropriate resources can achieve.

The great astronomer and planetary scientist Carl Sagan once said: “The hole in the ozone layer is a kind of skywriting. At first it seemed to spell out our continuing complacency before a witch's brew of deadly perils. But perhaps it really tells of a newfound talent to work together to protect the global environment.”

We have truly seen how the ozone treaties have proved that cooperation works and can yield results.

To date, the global implementation of the Montreal Protocol has led to the phase-out of 99 per cent of ozone depleting substances. This corresponds to the reduction of approximately 12.5 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, since most of ODSs are also powerful greenhouse gases.

Assuming continued compliance with the Protocol, Antarctic ozone is expected to return to its pre-1980 state by around 2066 and globally by mid-century.

This is giving the planet some vital breathing space.

As the ozone layer is recovering, we have learnt more about how it provides a crucial role and contributes in mitigating the worst effects of climate change.

By the end of the century, hurrah! the healthy ozone layer should help us avoid an additional 0.5–1.0°C of globally averaged surface warming, by protecting the terrestrial carbon sink from ultraviolet radiation damage.

Certainly, we can do more. Thanks to the Kigali Amendment, which focuses on phasing down hydrofluorocarbons.

On the World Ozone Day this September, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reminded the world that the Kigali Amendment “can contribute to advancing climate mitigation efforts, protecting people and planet. . . If fully ratified and implemented, the Kigali Amendment could help avoid as much as 0.5 degrees Celsius of global heating by the end of this century.”

If that HFC phase-down is accompanied by energy efficiency enhancement in the cooling sector, we could even double the climate benefit to 1.0°C.

Currently, we have 160 of the 198 parties to the Montreal Protocol that have ratified the Kigali Amendment. We have the exciting opportunity to achieve universal ratification by the time of its 10th anniversary in 2026. We at UNEP pledge our full support, both at political and technical level, towards reaching this goal. Equally, our door is open to support those countries ready to initiate their national consultative process for ratification. Just let us know and we will be with you.

That would be a great achievement and birthday present to take into celebrations of the Montreal Protocol’s 40th anniversary in 2027.

And there will be much to celebrate. As well as protecting our planet and its ecosystems, the Montreal Protocol has had a significant impact upon human health and wellbeing.

It’s estimated that, by 2030, the Montreal Protocol will be preventing around 2 million cases of skin cancer every year. The protection from UV radiation also prevents millions of cases of cataracts and eye disease.

Filtering harmful UV also protects crops and food chains. This is an important step in meeting the SDGs, especially Goal 2, “to end hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture.”

Excellencies, distinguished delegates,

The achievements of the ozone treaties show that with a clearly-defined focus, and path of action, MEAs can be precision instruments. The secretariat of the ozone treaties is a “lean and mean” operation, of just seventeen staff members, supporting you, the parties and other stakeholders, to make the Montreal Protocol a very successful MEA.

We are proud to host them in Nairobi, and their presence has helped to enhance Nairobi’s reputation as an “environmental capital city for the world.”

The successful implementation of the Montreal Protocol is also due in large part to the Protocol’s financial mechanism, which includes the Multilateral Fund, whose secretariat is also hosted by UNEP in Montreal.

I wish to thank you and all the members of the ozone family, for your commitment to this vital cause. I urge you to continue your vigilance to preserve and magnify the gains of the ozone treaties.

And I urge other MEAs and the international community to learn from the successes of the Montreal Protocol. Among those, it included a clearly defined goal; a recognition of the needs of developing countries; and collaboration between scientists and policymakers.

Let us all continue to address the remaining and emerging challenges ahead including the full implementation of the Kigali Amendment.

I wish you well for the rest of the days of this important conference.

Thank you.