Water and Sanitation reaffirms commitment to climate change action

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has reaffirmed its commitment to address climate change and its impact on water resources and sanitation services across the country.

The pronouncement was made during a workshop organised by the Presidential Climate Commission (PCC) in conjunction with the Department on Tuesday, 29 October 2024 in Pretoria, aimed at unpacking South Africa's critical need for climate adaptation readiness in the water sector as part of the country's broader Just Transition Strategy.

Speaking during the workshop, Deputy Director-General (DDG), Deborah Mochotlhi, emphasised the significance of urgent measures to adapt to the effects of climate change.

“As a crucial part of South Africa’s development agenda, we recognise the urgency of transitioning to a low-carbon, climate-resilient economy in line with our constitutional mandate and recent legislative advancements, including the Climate Change Act of 2024,” said DDG Mochotlhi.

The Department of Water and Sanitation has developed a comprehensive Climate Change Response Strategy, which outlines proactive measures to mitigate the challenges posed by extreme weather events, including floods and droughts.

“We are currently implementing adaptation measures in key water management areas such as Vaal Orange and Limpopo Olifants, utilising insights from recent climate risk and vulnerability assessments,” she added.

Additionally, the Department is collaborating with various sectors, including agriculture, to enhance water use efficiency and resilience, in addition to efforts geared towards mainstreaming climate change adaptation into the business plans of Water Services Authorities.

As part of the mainstreaming of climate change adaptation measures, in 2024, capacity building on risk and vulnerability assessments were done by the Department for Catchment Management Areas (CMAs), Water Service Authorities (WSAs) and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs).

Mochotlhi further emphasised the need for collaborative work by key stakeholders in the water and sanitation sector to convene measures that address the negative impact of climate change.

“As we confront the realities of climate change, we call on all stakeholders to unite in our efforts to secure water resources and ensure safe sanitation for all South Africans. It is imperative that we act swiftly and decisively, leveraging on our legislative frameworks and fostering partnerships to address funding and resource needs,” she concluded.

The workshop was attended by senior government representatives from the sister government departments including the Departments of Human Settlement; Fisheries and Forestry and the Environment; the Department of Agriculture and National Treasury.

The Department's obligations towards responding to climate change within the water and sanitation sector are outlined in the Water and Sanitation Sector Policy on Climate Change, which is mandated by National Policies, and Regional and International Policy Frameworks of which South Africa is a signatory to.

