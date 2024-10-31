Liberals at odds with agriculture industries

The State Opposition is at odds with agriculture industry groups across SA, by moving to form an inquiry which will significantly delay the passage of key biosecurity legislation.

Shadow Minister for Primary Industries Nicola Centofanti MLC recently gave notice to halt passage of the Biosecurity Bill and establish a parliamentary inquiry into the current response to the Tomato Virus (ToBRFV) outbreak in South Australia. This is despite the fact that a review is always undertaken following a significant disease incident, and that the Biosecurity Bill is for broader than a single plant virus outbreak.

Key stakeholders from across agricultural commodities, including Livestock SA, the South Australian Dairy Association, the South Australian Forest Products Association, the South Australian Horticulture Coalition, Grain Producers of South Australia, and the Wine Grape Council of South Australia are opposed to support any delay of the Biosecurity Bill.

Primary Producers of South Australia (PPSA) – the peak industry body representing the interests of South Australian primary producers - has written to all Legislative Council members requesting that the Biosecurity Bill not be delayed.

Despite the pleas of industry groups, the Shadow Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development, the Hon Nicola Centofanti MLC is pressing ahead with her ill-thought-out tactic.

The State Government is calling on the Opposition to heed the calls of industry representatives and cease frustrating the passage of this Bill that is vital to the safety and security of our State’s agricultural sector.

The Biosecurity Bill was introduced into Parliament on August 29, 2024, and has undergone extensive consultation through the drafting phase, and earlier feedback process which has taken place over the past four years.

Current legislation is not fit-for-purpose to manage emerging biosecurity risks in a dynamic environment.

The Biosecurity Bill adopts a contemporary legislative approach to preventing, eliminating, minimising, managing, and controlling biosecurity risks. It consolidates the Plant Health Act 2009, Livestock Act 1997, Dog Fence Act 1946, Impounding Act 1920, and relevant provisions of the Fisheries Management Act 2007 to provide a consistent, flexible framework to deal with emerging and ongoing biosecurity challenges.

Introduction of the Biosecurity Bill 2024 follows the successful passage of the Veterinary Services Bill 2023 through the Parliament. These reforms are crucial to protecting the wellbeing of South Australians and advancing the state’s economy.

Quotes

Attributable to Clare Scriven

The Opposition is clearly disconnected from the ag sectors in regional areas that they purport to represent. The Shadow Minister should be listening to commodity groups and stop playing politics with Biosecurity.

Our agriculture sectors aren’t interested in political point scoring, they want a bi-partisan approach to biosecurity, something that has been sorely lacking with the Shadow Minister in recent times.

The need for robust Biosecurity legislation is highlighted by recent biosecurity incidents in South Australia and interstate. In SA we’ve had the detection and management of Abalone Viral Ganglioneuritis (AVG) in the South-East, the ongoing fight against fruit fly, and the recent detection of Tomato Brown Rugose Fruit Virus in the Northern Adelaide Plains. Avian Influenza and Varroa Mite have been detected interstate.

We have developed modern, flexible, and responsive biosecurity legislation that strengthens our primary industries, maintains our natural environment, and safeguards plant and animal health. Industry wants this legislation to progress without any delay.

Attributable to Simone Maddocks, Independent Chair Primary Producers SA

Effective biosecurity arrangements are fundamental to the prosperity and sustainability of our $18.5 billion primary production sector in South Australia.

PPSA’s members have been very clear that they do not support any actions that may further delay or frustrate the delivery of the overdue reforms provided by the new Biosecurity Bill.

Attributable to CEO of South Australian Forest Products Association, Nathan Paine

The South Australian Forest Products Association (SAFPA) is the peak body representing South Australia’s forest industries which directly and indirectly represents over 21,300 jobs and contributes almost $3 billion to the state’s economy.

As an industry currently battling a biosecurity fight with Giant Pine Scale, which has the potential to decimate the multi-billion-dollar industry if we lose, SAFPA strongly support this Bill. This is a Bill that has been subject to extensive consultation over many years and is a Bill that seeks to bring our state’s Biosecurity framework into the modern era.

Following the extensive consultation and engagement, the critical need for a modern biosecurity framework, we cannot afford any further delays and call on the Liberal Opposition to bring this Bill to the floor of Parliament and not push it off for a further, unnecessary inquiry.

It is time to debate this Bill on the floor of Parliament, it is not a time to hold another inquiry.

Attributable to Angelo Demasi, President of Horticulture Coalition of SA

Industry has been actively engaged in consultations on the new biosecurity bill for a number of years. It is imperative that we avoid any further delays in passing this legislation.

Harmonisation across Australia in biosecurity standards is crucial, and this new bill provides the framework to achieve that consistency nationwide.

Attributable to Joe Keynes, Livestock SA President

Livestock SA has worked constructively with successive governments on the new Biosecurity Act, as modern biosecurity legislation is an important step in the evolution of biosecurity management in SA.

Three of the four Acts being consolidated relate to our industry and we have worked with the government to ensure important components on these Acts have not been lost, including critical amendments to the Livestock Act in December 2022 in response to the increased risk of an emergency animal disease outbreak.

It is important that our state’s biosecurity legislation and system modernises and aligns with the approach already in place in other jurisdictions to become more responsive to the increasing biosecurity challenges facing the livestock industry.

Attributable to Brad Perry, CEO of Grain Producers SA

The Biosecurity Bill has been years in the making and after numerous rounds of consultation, it’s time to join other Australian states with a consolidated act that ensures that South Australia can best prepare and respond to biosecurity threats and incursions.