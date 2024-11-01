FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES DOCUMENTARY “DREAMA TEAM”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the documentary feature film DREAMA TEAM, now available to rent/own on all global digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on November 1, 2024

Feature Length Documentary About Ultra Runner Dreama Walton Debuts on Global VOD Platforms and on DVD November 1, 2024

We were interested in exploring the value of struggle in life. Does happiness come from relaxing on the beach? And if running a few miles can build character... what does 100 miles do to a person?” — Filmmakers Chad Weber & Steve Vanderheide

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the documentary feature film DREAMA TEAM, which is now available to rent/own on all global digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on November 1, 2024.

DREAMA TEAM is a feature length documentary about ultra runner Dreama Walton which tells the story of a seemingly ordinary mom… with an extraordinary hobby. Dreama Walton is an ultramarathon runner who has just gotten into America's biggest race -- The Western States ® 100-Mile Endurance Run -- the world’s oldest 100-mile trail race. But why run 100 miles? What is the value in doing hard things? DREAMA TEAM explores this question as we follow Dreama's journey to complete the race within the infamous 24-hour window. The documentary explores Dreama’s "why" as viewers learn about painful moments in her childhood and how the impact of a new community changed everything for her. In addition, Dreama is determined to prove to her young daughter the value of focus, hard work, and determination to accomplish difficult goals. DREAMA TEAM isn't just a story about ultramarathon running, it is a story about an everyday person taking struggle head-on, to face life's challenges.

Co-directed and co-produced by Chad Weber & Steve Vanderheide, DREAMA TEAM features (as themselves): Dreama Walton, Adelaide Tara Walton-Howell, Ryan Lange, Chris Knott, and Theresa Navarre.

“In DREAMA TEAM, we were interested in exploring the value of struggle in life,” said filmmakers Chad Weber & Steve Vanderheide. “Does happiness and fulfillment come from relaxing on the beach with a Piña Colada, or in doing hard things? And if running a few miles can build character... what does 100 miles do to a person?”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire DREAMA TEAM directly with Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films on behalf of the filmmakers.

DREAMA TEAM website: www.dreamateamfilm.com

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi. BEST SUMMER EVER the teen musical featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

For more information, visit:

www.allenmedia.tv

www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.